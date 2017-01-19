Here's the news of the morning for Jan. 19.

Utah's economic growth won't slow in 2017, experts say

Don't expect Utah's economic growth to slow down this year. Economic experts expect the state's financial growth to be more moderate in 2017, but the state will still grow, according to the Deseret News.

“Utah’s economic performance was among the strongest in the nation in 2016. Our state added jobs at more than twice the pace of the nation, and our unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in more than eight years," Juliette Tennert, director of economic and public policy research at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, told the Deseret News. “We expect that growth will moderate in 2017, but Utah’s economy will continue to be a top performer among states.”

Tennert's beliefs align with a new report issued from the Utah Economic Review that said Utah has a "healthy" economy since it produced about 49,500 jobs in 2016. Its employment growth of 3.6 percent is one of the highest in the country, too, according to the Deseret News.

Utah can continue growing if it develops a better education system and continues to build jobs, Carrie Mayne, the chief economist of the Utah Department of Workforce Services, told the Deseret News.

“It’s not just about educating more, it’s about educating in the right ways,” she said. “We have to ensure there is alignment between education and workforce. It really is not just about feeding that education pipeline blindly but doing it in a smart and efficient way.

Read more about potential growth plans at the Deseret News

The 'Quad Squad' goes viral again

A Utah couple and their four children went viral for the second time in their lives this week, as they were guests on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The family, known as the "Quad Squad," are Ashley and Tyson Gardner and their four children. Ashley spoke with Ellen DeGeneres on her show about her viral video, in which she ate red licorice in a closet to get a break from her children.

The Gardners received a free trip to Hawaii from the talk show host.

Tyson and Ashley previously struggled for eight years having children. An in vitro fertilization effort helped them.

"These babies are miracles," Ashley Gardner told the Mormon Channel in February 2015. "Every single step of the way we have seen God's hand in all of this. There has been so many little moments that you've just been like, 'Oh, my gosh, he's here. He knows our story and he's watching over us.'"

Major avalanche creates chaos

An avalanche overnight buried a mountainside hotel in Italy, leaving close to 30 people missing so far this morning, according to The New York Times.

The natural disaster came as a result of four earthquakes that rocked the country Wednesday, The Times reported.

Rescue efforts remain stagnant as rescuers are unsure of how to proceed. Fabrizio Curcio told The Times that rescuers and their dog units are "planning how to intervene."

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said the rescue effort has presented serious challenges.

“Everyone is doing as much as they can," he said, according to The Times. “But I ask all operators to increase their commitment. They have shown that they exist, are present and are working — but I ask them, if possible, to do even more.”

Read more about the avalanche at NYTimes.com

Both sides of the Inaugural Day coin

Inauguration Day couldn't be more divided.

Protesters and supporters of Donald Trump have flooded to Washington, D.C., this week for Inauguration Day, biting their nails and waving their flags in anticipation of Trump's swearing in ceremony.

As political blog The Hill reported, rallies and protests are scheduled to play out throughout the nation's capital this week. For example, local restaurant Busboys and Poets will launch The Pace Ball, a dance ceremony centered around celebrating President Barack Obama's accomplishments.

Other protests will occur closer to the capitol building. The ANSWER Coalition (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) will begin a protest at 7 a.m. Friday.

Others head to Washington in delight to see the 45th president.

Shane Bouvet, a 24-year-old from Illinois, is one of those Americans. As The Washington Post reported, Bouvet leaves behind his dim world where he lives paycheck to paycheck.

“This is pretty much the biggest thing I’ve done in my life,” Bouvet said of the inauguration. “I don’t get out much. I’m a small-town, blue-collar guy.”

And he's not alone.

"Hundreds of buses will be converging on Washington filled with well-wishers, including many rural voters who flocked to the polls, put out signs or donated a few dollars in an effort that added up to history for Trump," according to The Post. "They remain dazzled and want a front-row seat for his ascension."

The Deseret News' Tad Walch is in Washington, D.C., to chronicle the presence of Utahns this weekend.

Pixar movies are all connected?

Pixar released an intriguing video this week of how all its movies are connected.

Watch below.