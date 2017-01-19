After opening the 2017 campaign with a pair of tri meets – one on the road and the other at home – Utah State’s gymnastics team is set to compete in its first dual meet of the young season.

The Aggies head to Provo, Utah, where they will face BYU at the Smith Fieldhouse in the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference opener for both schools on Friday, Jan. 20. The event begins at 7 p.m., and will be televised live on BYUtv. Additionally, live scores will be available online, and fans can also follow the Utah State gymnastics social media outlets for meet updates.

“We’re really excited because last weekend was a step up from our first meet, so knowing that we can make that big turnaround, we just want to build off of that meet,” senior Hayley Sanzotti said. “It still wasn’t our best and we still have improvements to make on our landings and little things here and there, so it should be a really good meet.”

Sanzotti and the Aggies (3-1) come into Friday’s meet fresh off a tri-meet sweep of then-No. 16 North Carolina State and Bowling Green last weekend at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State recorded a season-high score of 195.400 to finish first, while the Wolfpack (193.900) came in second and the Falcons (193.275) placed third.

“We just need to keep building our confidence because we are coming off of a really good meet and we are continuing to prepare for this upcoming meet against one of our rivals,” said sophomore Madison Ward, who has captured the floor title in the first two meets of the season. “I think we’re going to do really well. We’ve had really good practices, so that’s just going to carry over.”

Utah State is 45-72-1 all-time against BYU, including 23-22 at home, 9-31-1 on the road and 13-19 at a neutral site. However, the Aggies have won six of the last eight meetings between the two schools, including three straight in Provo.

Fourth-year head coach Nadalie Walsh knows exactly what it’s going to take for her team to continue its winning ways in Utah County.

“We have to be very precise, very aggressive and determined to beat them,” Walsh said. “It’s not going to be something that’s just handed to us, but I think we’re on the right path and I’m excited to see the girls go out and improve on their routines from a week ago.”

The Cougars are 2-2 on the season and come into the meet fresh off a 196.900-194.175 loss to Utah at home last weekend.

“It means more when we’re going against BYU because it’s a rival and it is a fun competition,” Ward said. “They’re a good team and we’re also a really good team, so it’s just fun to see who can perform at their best on the same day.”

The last time the Aggies and Cougars met at the Smith Fieldhouse, Utah State walked away with a 195.475-195.150 win on Feb. 19, 2016.

“It means a lot to be able to go up against BYU and bring home a win for the program and the community because so many people are die-hard Aggie fans,” Walsh said. “It’s always great to make our school proud of us.”

Freshman Elle Golison, who is getting the taste of her first in-state rivalry matchup, said it's just about doing the same thing last meet.

“We just need to do the same thing that we did last week because we went out there, we had a lot of fun and were confident in our gymnastics,” she said.

Utah State is 154-165-1 all-time in dual meets and notched its first dual-meet victory with a 140.700-109.200 win over Weber State on Jan. 21, 1978. Furthermore, the Aggies need just two more wins to record their 500th in school history.