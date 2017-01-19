WASHINGTON — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and other Republican governors in Washington for Friday's inauguration will meet today with Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch to provide input on the future of Medicaid in a roundtable discussion on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Hatch, R-Utah, and other Senate Finance Committee Republicans requested the meeting with the Republican-controlled Congress prepared to act to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and create alternatives.

Hatch and 13 other senators on the Finance Committee invited Herbert and other governors to provide written feedback before today's discussion on how to address the expanding costs of Medicaid, created in 1965, and the Children's Health Insurance Program. The Finance Committee Republicans said those costs have increased by approximately 28 percent over the last three years to about 73 million beneficiaries due to Medicaid expansion in 32 states.

"We recognize that we have the opportunity to reflect on flexibilities that states have gained in recent years," Hatch and the other senators said in a letter to the governors in December, "as well as the factors that inhibit states from pursuing innovations and responding to the unique needs of their Medicaid beneficiaries. To that end, we will convene a small roundtable of governors in January 2017, to begin the important dialogue regarding the future of the Medicaid program."

Republican governors have chafed over Obamacare's federal mandates for Medicaid funding since it was enacted.

Governors plan to share with the senators the programs they have devised in their states and provide their positions on how the states and the federal government should interact.

Today's meeting will include discussion about replacement options for Obamacare, including how the federal government could provide states with flexibility "to design and operate innovative Medicaid programs in fiscally responsible ways."

The Deseret News will provide coverage of the meeting later today.