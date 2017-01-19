NBA.com's Lang Whitaker delivered in-depth grades for the Utah Jazz at the midway point of the season.

After grading the frontcourt and the backcourt, he gave the defense and A, saying, "The Utah Jazz have flirted with having the best defensive rating in the NBA over the first half of the season, which is partially due to their deliberate style of play. It also doesn't hurt to have Gobert in the back guarding the rim, stifling anyone attempting to drive to the basket."

He then graded the bench and the coaching before handing out his overall grade of a B, saying, "The Jazz have been the best team in the Northwest Division through the first half of the season, and if they find sustained health throughout the second half of the season, particularly from George Hill, the growth they've exhibited may accelerate."

Hayward, Gobert ranked among most underrated all-star candidates

Bleacher Report's Dan Favale ranked the most underrated all-star candidates, and both Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert made the list.

Favale ranked Hayward No. 5, saying, "Hayward's pumping in a career-high 22.1 points per game on the second-highest effective field-goal percentage of his career. He is averaging two three-point makes for the first time ever and sinking a personal-best 69.4 percent of his looks around the rim."

Gobert came in at No. 3 in the rankings.

After talking about his play on the defensive end of the floor, Favale wrote, "Gobert has emerged as a devastating pick-and-roll finisher and viable post-up threat. He needs to hone his passing on the move and with his back-to-the-basket, but he still profiles as one of the Jazz's most valuable offensive contributors."

Jonny Linehan's first — and perhaps last — yoga experience

BYU punter Jonny Linehan had plenty of thoughts to share on how tough yoga can be, after announcing earlier on Twitter that he is taking a class this semester.

UPDATE: Yoga is NO joke! I'm lying here in a pool of sweat & can't get up! I think I tore my hip off from stretching in inconceivable ways.. — Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) January 19, 2017