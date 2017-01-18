We just had a demeanor to where you just want to kill somebody, just go out and give it everything you’ve got.

PULLMAN, Wash. — In the wake of last weekend’s emotional loss to fourth-ranked UCLA, Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak was asked if the Utes would be able to put the one-point setback behind them.

“The key for us is how we come out in our next game,” Krystkowiak said as Wednesday’s contest at Washington State approached.

It didn’t take long to find out. The Utes used a couple of runs to pull away early en route to a decisive 88-47 victory over the Cougars before a sparse crowd at Beasley Coliseum.

“We just had a demeanor to where you just want to kill somebody, just go out and give it everything you’ve got,” said senior guard Lorenzo Bonam.

Earlier in the week, Krystkowiak noted that the Utes could talk about what they would do to bounce back. Same goes for looking at film and practice.

“We can do all that,” Krystkowiak continued. “But that’s all irrelevant to how we respond to adversity.”

And then came another challenge.

The Utes faced the Cougars without starting big man David Collette, who didn’t make the trip while going through concussion protocol. Freshman Jayce Johnson started in his place.

Utah’s response to it all came quickly. The Utes broke a 2-2 tie by reeling off nine straight points to seize control. Washington State was held scoreless for 3:18 and turned the ball over four times during the pivotal stretch.

Bonam and junior forward Kyle Kuzma scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, as Utah led by as many as 19 on two occasions in the opening half. The second one came just before the intermission on a basket by Gabe Bealer that made it 43-24.

Kuz starting to heat up. He has 6 points. Watch live on https://t.co/6PT8UlFb90. #GoUtes https://t.co/f0zH8WJPGP — Utah Basketball (@Runnin_Utes) January 19, 2017

The Utes, who never trailed, shot 62.1 percent from the field over the first 20 minutes — connecting on 18 of 29 attempts. Despite the absence of Collette, they topped the Cougars with more points in the paint (30-18) and rebounds (17-10) by the time the half was complete.

Things continued to widen when play resumed as evidenced by the 41-point margin by game’s end. Utah outrebounded Washington State 45-26.

Contributions were plentiful. Kuzma led the Utes with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Bonam finished with 17 points.

Utah’s bench outscored Washington State’s by a 39-4 margin.

“I really think our guys responded to challenging them," Krystkowiak said. “A lot of people are out there ready to make excuses if it doesn’t go well.”

Krystkowiak mentioned such things as a tough bounce back, the ice storm that hit the area and Collette not being available.

“We would have had all kinds of excuses built in,” he continued. “I think it speaks a lot to the character of the guys that we kind of hit a nerve and said ‘Hey, we’ve got 18 conference games. Last Saturday’s was no more important than this one.’ Let’s make sure we get back in the saddle and bounce back.

“It was pretty neat to see — a good sign,” Krystkowiak added.

Utah (13-5, 4-2) heads to Seattle for a game at Washington on Saturday (6 p.m., P12N). Washington State (9-9, 2-4) plays host to Colorado.