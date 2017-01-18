He’s a big part of our force. We didn’t miss him tonight. We’d sure like to have him, for sure, but we’ve got to come out and play with what we’ve got.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Utah junior David Collette didn’t make the trip to Wednesday’s game at Washington State. He didn’t practice at all this week because of concussion symptoms.

The Utes, as it turned out, had a strong showing without him against the weak-rebounding Cougars — prevailing 88-47.

“He’s a big part of our force. We didn’t miss him tonight,” said senior guard Lorenzo Bonam. “We’d sure like to have him, for sure, but we’ve got to come out and play with what we’ve got.”

Freshman Jayce Johnson started in Collette’s place and scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds in 23 minutes of action. The Utes won the rebounding battle by a 45-26 margin.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak declined to discuss specifics on Collette’s condition.

“It was from weeks ago when he had a little concussion. But it wasn’t a further injury,” Krystkowiak said. “Apparently that’s quite common.”

Krystkowiak added that it’s in the medical staff’s hands. They’ll see how he’s responding to the concussion protocol.

“It’s serious stuff and we’re looking out for him,” Krystkowiak said. “And if he improves maybe we’ll see him in Seattle (Saturday against Washington).”

Collette had scored 11 or more points in all nine games he’s played for the Utes. The Utah State transfer made his debut with the team Dec. 17 against Prairie View A&M.

ICE, ICE BABY: Washington State suspended campus operations, including all classes, earlier in the day because of wintry weather. A memo from the university recommended that folks “take it slow on ice and snow and use extreme caution on sidewalks and roadways.”

A major storm rolled through the area Tuesday night.

NOT-SO-AVERAGE: The Pac-12 entered the week on a record pace for attendance at conference games this season, averaging 8,668 per outing — well ahead of last year’s pace of 8,380. Wednesday’s crowd at Beasley Coliseum didn’t help, though. The announced attendance was 2,928.

A UTAH MAN: Former Bountiful High star Jeff Pollard is a freshman for Washington State. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward saw eight minutes of action. He grabbed two rebounds, missed two shots and turned the ball over twice.

TOP CAT: Earlier in the week, Utah’s Kyle Kuzma noted that the Utes had to be ready for Washington State’s Josh Hawkinson, who entered the game averaging 15.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

“He’s one of the best players in the conference,” Kuzma said. “He’s a double-double machine.”

Hawkinson wound up with 19 points and 13 rebounds, recording his 50th career double-double.

EXTRA STUFF: Krystkowiak picked up his 150th victory as a college coach. He’s 108-78 at Utah (2011-present) and was 42-20 at Montana (2004-06) . . . The Utes are now 20-4 all-time against Washington State. They’ve won the last six meetings . . . Utah has won 11 straight games following a loss to a top 25 team.

