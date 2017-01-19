The 2016-17 basketball season is what many BYU fans have been waiting for for nearly half a decade. There was talk of conference championships, tournament appearances and even speculation about runs to the Sweet 16 and possibly the Final Four

The reason for the lofty goals rested on the shoulders of the Lone Peak three of Eric Mika, Nick Emery and TJ Haws who would be on the floor together for the first time since winning a national championship with Lone Peak High School in 2012-13.

While the expectations have been huge, the team success on the floor hasn't followed. And fans have voiced their displeasure on social media, including some even calling for the dismissal of coach Dave Rose.

Thanks to the two wildly disappointing losses to UVU and San Diego, and a 13-6 record through 19 games, many have overlooked just how productive the three Lone Peak Knights have been on the floor.

Most notably, Mika is on pace to have a historic sophomore season in his first year back from his mission to Italy.

Through 19 games, he has already scored 390 points for an average of 20.5 points a game. If he keeps up that pace, he would join Tyler Haws and Michael Smith as the only BYU sophomores to average more than 20 points a game.

Mika's scoring prowess so far also gives him a good chance to join Tyler Haws and Danny Ainge as the only BYU players to break the 1,000-point mark during their sophomore year.

A huge part of Mika's scoring is because of his growth at the free-throw line where he has jumped from a 61.7 percent shooter as a freshman to 77.2 percent this season.

He is also showing off his vast talents on the backboards with 181 rebounds for an average of 9.5 boards a game. That leaves him in good position to crack the top five all-time in rebounds for a season.

While his overall rebounding totals have been impressive, his offensive rebounding numbers have been off the charts. He has already tied the school record for offensive boards in a game when he totaled nine in the opening night win over Princeton, and is on track to break his own single-season record of 93 that he set as a freshman.

John Fairchild's record of 22 double-doubles set in 1964-65 could also be in jeopardy if Mika continues his torrid pace. He has a double-double in each of his last five games and already has 11 on the season.

While his scoring and rebounding totals have jumped to an elite level, Mika has shown growth as a passer and as a rim protector. He has already surpassed his freshman totals in assists and blocks with nearly half a season remaining.

As for Emery, while his scoring average is down from his freshman campaign — from 16.3 to 15.1 — he is on pace to reach some special milestones as well.

He is just 129 points away from joining Tyler Haws and Ainge as players to reach the 1,000-point plateau in their sophomore seasons.

Emery has also upped his shooting numbers from 42.5 percent from the floor, including 38.3 percent from beyond the arc in his first season to 42.9 percent from the floor, including 39 percent from distance this time around.

What is often overlooked from his game is on the defensive end of the floor. He is averaging a team-leading 2.1 steals a game while often taking on the assignment of guarding the opponent's best player.

That is where he has provided some fantastic performances. In BYU's win over Pacific he limited the Tigers' leading scorer T.J. Wallace to just six points.

Emery also had great success against Loyola Marymount's leading scorer Brandon Brown and Santa Clara's offensive star Jared Brownridge, who each scored just eight points against the Cougars.

TJ Haws has also put up some nice numbers in his first season with the Cougars, averaging 13.5 points on 40.2 percent shooting from 3-point range and 82.3 percent from the free-throw line. He also totals 3.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

If he can keep up that production, he will finish in the top 10 of the BYU freshman record book in more than 20 categories, including scoring, assists, 3-point shooting and free-throw percentage.

Even with the huge expectations, the trio has already produced at a high level, and greater team success won't be far behind.

Not bad for a pair of sophomores and a freshman who have played exactly 19 games together at the college level.