PROVO — Orem easily defeated Provo 50-28 in Region 7 prep wrestling Wednesday night — even though it was down early.

After a major decision win at 152 pounds by Saul Rojas, Provo actually found itself with a 22-17 lead. But it was at this point when Orem simply took over the dual, winning the next five bouts, three by pin and one by forfeit, to explode to a 44-22 lead.

Orem's Mike Malloy (160 pounds) won by a 12-7 decision over Provo's Russell Torgersen to start the string of Orem wins. His win was followed by wins by pin by Austin Winterton (170), Cooper Legas (182) and Dylan Frame (195). With a forfeit victory by Ricky Baeza (220), the Tigers clinched the dual with 44 points.

Provo's Jimmy Tomasi (285) gave Provo its last victory with a second round pin before Orem's Hunter Dixon closed out the dual with a pin at 106 pounds.

Orem actually jumped out to the early 11-0 lead thanks to a win by Devin Robins at 113 pounds and a technical fall victory by Randy Hallam (120).

Provo then responded with two wins, one by pin by Alex Gordon at 126 pounds and a forfeit win at 132 pounds for Josh Weeks.

Trailing 12-11, Orem went back on top as Hank Weiss won by pin at 138 pounds before Provo's Schafer Heiner won by pin to give Provo an 18-17 lead.

Rojas won by major decision at 152 pounds to extend Provo's lead to 22-17 but then it was all Orem after that.

Orem moved to 2-4 in Region 7 dual meet action while Provo fell to 1-5. The Tigers will now take on Mountain View in its last Region 7 dual while Provo visits Timpview in its Region 7 dual meet finale.

Brian Preece is a freelance sports writer. He was also the head coach for Provo High School from 1994 to 2006 and in 2006 Preece as named as the Utah Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.