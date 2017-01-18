Swim and dive teams of BYU travel to Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 21, to compete against in-state rival University of Utah at 11 a.m. MST.

“The Utah meet is always one of the best meets of the year,” said head swim coach John Brooks. “There are many talented athletes and this rivalry brings out the best from both teams.”

This is not the first time BYU has met up with the University of Utah in the 2016-2017 season, but this meet will be scored and counted as competition in the Deseret First Duel.

The Utes met BYU in Provo to compete in a non-scoring swim relay event late in September. The 4x100 freestyle relay was the only event in that meet that would be contested in regular season meets. With of time of 3:02.74, the Cougars won that race.

A few weeks later, BYU met the University of Utah again, along with other schools, at the Colorado Mesa Intermountain Shootout. BYU’s men’s team scored just above Utah, 197-180, and BYU’s women won 270-115.

This meet will take place at the Ute Natatorium and will be commemorating the seniors from the University of Utah. There will also be an annual Belly Flop contest held during the scheduled event.

Courtney Lovelace is a current student at Brigham Young University who works in sports communications. She may be contacted by using her email at swimming_sid@byu.edu.