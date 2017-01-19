Four years ago, Utah was focusing on getting bigger and stronger with its 2013 recruiting class. As the 2017 national signing day quickly approaches, let's take a look back to see if these recruits met expectations.

One player in this class is now playing in the NFL. Several are regular contributors and starters. Others struggled with injuries that kept them from their full potentials. The three quarterbacks Utah recruited in 2013 ended up going somewhere else.

And interestingly enough, the player with the most stars wasn't Utah's best player of the class by a long shot.

Here's how the Utes' 2013 recruiting class has done in the four years since then:

Andre Lewis, 4-star WR, Pleasant Hill, California

Lewis was a JUCO transfer to Utah and a highly touted one at that. Even though Lewis was the highest-rated recruit, he had just one catch for 45 yards in his time at a Ute. Granted, it was a touchdown, but you would expect more from a four-star recruit.

Harrison Handley, 3-star WR, Sandy, Utah

Handley is listed as a tight end now and has 33 catches for 454 yards and four touchdowns over his career. He has one year of eligibility left.

Filipo Mokofisi, 3-star LB, Woods Cross, Utah

Mokofisi is a defensive lineman now, and he's a started at both defensive tackle and end. Last season, he had 45 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks. He also has one year of eligibility left.

Myron Aiava, 3-star DE, Westminster, California

Aiava apparently didn't make the roster for one reason or another.

Sam Tevi, 3-star DE, Euless, Texas

Tevi switched from the defensive line to the offensive line after just one season. He started 11 games at right tackle last season.

Connor Manning, 3-star QB, Lake Forest, California

Manning is no longer with the Utes as he transferred to Georgia State and did well for himself there.

Uaea Masina, 3-star LB, Salt Lake City

Masina's career has been plagued with injuries, leading him to step away from the program last year. He played just five games in 2015 and had a grand total of six tackles.

X'avier Shepherd, 3-star WR, Lakewood, California

Shepherd is another Utah recruit that simply did not make the roster.

Gregory Reese, 3-star TE, Yuma, Arizona

Reese was a JUCO transfer who played only three games as a tight end in 2013 and did not record a stat. He moved to defense his senior year and made two tackles in seven games.

Brandon Cox, 3-star QB, Pasadena, California

Cox decided to transfer from Utah after not getting the starting job this last season. He's now with the Hampton Pirates, an FCS team in Virginia, in case you didn't know.

Davion Orphey, 3-star DB, Santa Ana, California

Orphey is now playing for the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles of the Indoor Football League. He had his moments at Utah, including a fumble recovery that he returned 53 yards for a touchdown. He had 14 starts for Utah.

Tevin Carter, 3-star DB, Los Angeles

Carter was the 2015 Las Vegas Bowl MVP where he made two picks against BYU. He returned one of them for a touchdown and the second to the 1-yard line. He had 56 tackles his senior year. He was with the Washington Redskins for a bit before being waived last summer.

Dre'Vian Young, 3-star RB, Houston

Young's football career was cut short due to injury. He is now on a medical scholarship at Utah.

Devontae Booker, 3-star RB, Sacramento, California

Booker is without a doubt the star of the 2013 recruiting class. He rushed for 2,773 yards and 21 touchdowns over two seasons and was only the second player in school history to have back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons. And he would have had more yards if he hadn't injured his knee in 2015 and missed the end of the season.

Booker is now playing for the Denver Broncos and had 612 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season.

Hipolito Corporan, 3-star DB, Houston

Corporan had just five tackles in 10 games at Utah before transferring to Stephen F. Austin of the FCS.

Troy McCormick, 3-star RB, Houston

McCormick is another player that has been kept from his full potential due to injuries. He missed the entire 2015 season and returned in 2016 with a modest 194 yards on 39 carries and two touchdowns. We'll see what he can do when at full health next season.

Salesi Uhatafe, 3-star OL, Euless, Texas

Uhatafe has become a regular starter on the offensive line and could be the only returning starter next season. The Utes will need him to be a leader on the line. He's had some major adversity to overcome as he was injured in the car crash that killed teammate Gaius Vaenuku.

Gaius Vaenuku, 3-star DE, Euless, Texas

Vaenuku tragically passed away in a car accident in the summer of 2013.

Sese Ianu, 3-star DT, Huntington Beach, California

Ianu was a junior college transfer who played two years for the Utes. In those two years he made 39 tackles and a sack in 23 games.

Micah Thomas, 3-star ATH, Galena Park, Texas

Thomas is yet another player that tried to be Utah's starting quarterback and ended up transferring. He is now playing for Southeastern Louisiana.

Dominique Hatfield, 3-star ATH, Los Angeles

Hatfield struggled with injuries but played in 2016. He had 30 tackles, four pass breakups and a pick as a senior last season.

Marcus Williams, 2-star RB, Las Vegas

Williams may have come to Utah as a running back, but he really found his place as a first-team All-Pac-12 safety. He had 11 career interceptions and 19 passes defended over four years playing for the Utes. He may be one of the few two-star recruits, but he made a bigger contribution than many with three or even four stars on this list.

Andrew Albers, 2-star OL, Costa Mesa, California

Albers primarily spent his time at Utah as a backup offensive tackle.