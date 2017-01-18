WASHINGTON — By night, Olso is a DJ big enough to land a gig taking over an hour of an inaugural ball on Friday in Washington, D.C.

By day, 16-year-old Cache Olson is a student at Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah, who is going to Preference back home on Saturday night.

To top it all off, the self-described DJ/producer/artist will get his Eagle Scout Award on Sunday night.

"This is kind of a crazy week," Olson admitted Wednesday night after his plane landed and he had settled into his hotel a block from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, where he will perform at the Freedom Ball, one of the official events following the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Friday.

Olson, who goes by Olso when he DJs, will play walk-in music before the ball, then take over and produce a DJ set from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. to close the event. He'll feature six or seven of his own songs in a mix of about 35 he'll play during the set.

"This is definitely the biggest thing I've done," he said. "I've been around the country quite a bit, but this is the coolest set I've had."

Olson's inaugural gig was announced over the intercom at Lone Peak High on Tuesday morning, leading to an outpouring of support from teachers and students.

"We are so proud of Cache and excited for him to have this opportunity," school principal Rhonda Bromley said in an email. "I know that he will do a great job representing Lone Peak."

The news is still fresh enough that Olson hasn't faced any criticism from those who don't support Trump.

"In my opinion, if I were to get anything (critical) that would be more of a divisive tool," he said. "I wish people would always just see performances for what they are, as an artist being able to just respect this country and to serve and have a great opportunity. I get that politics are a little bit different and everything can be turned. Being that people try to turn something into a lot bigger, it's really kind of sad. Any performer that's still here, it's an incredible opportunity and we all agree that it's an honor and whether who won or not, it's still a great thing."

Olson has a mini studio beside his bed in his room. That's where he mix and master and produces his music. He plays a DJ set from songs he plays and songs he likes and has mixed.

"I'm able to create and synthesize any sound I want," he said. "It's all about matching the right rhythms and the right sounds."

After providing the sounds for the end of the Freedom Ball, Olson will catch a flight early Saturday morning so he can enjoy a day date ahead of the Preference dance that night.