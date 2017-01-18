PROVO — In the days since a humbling 88-75 loss at San Diego last Saturday, BYU coach Dave Rose has been focusing on helping his young team stay together and stay confident.

The Cougars are looking to return to their winning ways Thursday (7 p.m., MST, BYUtv) when they host Pepperdine.

“The very most important thing is that we stay together as a group,” Rose said, “(and) to believe in our system and believe in each other when you have really competitive guys who want to take over on their own, and try to encourage each other because you can get down on yourself pretty quick and confidence is such a big part of success. That’s a big part of my job, to help them stay really confident.”

Guard Nick Emery said his team is happy to be back home and have the chance to rebound from last weekend’s loss.

“This team has a good mindset. Obviously we were disappointed after San Diego,” Emery said. “Our mindset going into that game wasn’t right. The one thing about BYU, we do bounce back from our losses. We learn from our losses. That’s what we’re doing right now. We’re learning from the loss we just had.”

The Waves (5-13, 1-5) have been struggling this season but they have won three out of the last four meetings against the Cougars (13-6, 4-2).

“This is a big challenge here,” Rose said. “This is a good team that’s coming in here that has had some real difficulty throughout the year with injuries and a lot of other things. They’ll be ready for us, I do know that.”

Pepperdine is led by three seniors — Lamond Murray, Jr. (20.8 points per game), Utah transfer Chris Reyes (15 ppg) and Jeremy Major (11.2 ppg).

“They’re really good players. The challenge is to make sure that they all don’t have a big night on the same night,” Rose said. “Lamond Murray is as good a scorer as we’ll play. In the last four or five games, he’s become the real focal point of their offense as far as shots taken, shots made and getting to the free-throw line. They run a lot of things for him. Chris Reyes has had a great year for them offensively and defensively. He’s really expanded his game to where he shoots from the perimeter and scoring from 15-18 feet. Jeremy Major is a streaky guy and he’s hit five or six 3’s in a game in his career. He’s really hard to stay in front of. He’s really quick and good with the ball … It’s important for us to attack those guys and see if we can get them into a little bit of foul trouble and maybe get into their bench.”

At San Diego, guard T.J. Haws poured in a career-high 27 points while Eric Mika, who faced an aggressive double-team all night, was limited to 11 points.

The Cougars need to get better at recognizing and responding to double-teaming tactics used against Mika.

“We were really slow. Everyone around him was slow. The ball went into the post and we were slow. We stood and we didn’t have good cuts. Our angles were bad,” Rose said. “Once you get the ball in there and the second guy comes, if you don’t take advantage of that double team quickly by spacing, then you miss your opportunity. Then he’s stuck with the ball with two guys. Instead of coming out of it with an attacking play, you’re coming out of it with a play where you’re just trying to survive the double team.”

Mika said Saturday’s setback was a learning experience for him and his team.

“There are a lot of things I could have done a lot better. Defensively, it was a different game,” Mika said. “They were prepared to go at me. I was guarding a smaller guy who could shoot and could take guys off the dribble. I learned a lot defensively. As a team, we talked about the mindset we need to have going into games, coming out with a chip on our shoulder and coming ready to play.”