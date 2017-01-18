SALT LAKE CITY — A local health care executive put his own spin on the future of the Affordable Care Act Wednesday, saying even with an uncertain future, "it should all work out."

"'Repeal and replace' has become a good slogan," Dave Gessel, Utah Hospital Association vice president, told students at the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law. He said the new administration will likely repeal as much of the health law as possible as soon as possible and then replace what it can later.

But because of preceding law and without give-and-take with Democrats, the Republican-controlled U.S. House and Senate can only repeal or change facets of the 2010 Obamacare that deal with finances and money, according to Gessel.

Most of the policies contained in the law, he said, will remain untouched.

That includes things like the Affordable Care Act's removal of lifetime limits and prejudice against pre-existing conditions, as well as minors remaining on a parent's health plan until age 26 — all of which have bipartisan support at this time.

"They can't repeal it all," Gessel said. "They'd have to have support from Democrats to do that."

But Democrats, he said, are now on the defensive about their health reform solution.

The 2,700-page Affordable Care Act was passed without a single vote from Republicans, which Gessel said is unprecedented for a major policy change. He said now that Republicans have control of all houses of government, they will try to backpedal however they can.

He's heard, however, that even the all-powerful GOP "doesn't know what they want to do."

Gessel, who is one of eight speakers in the U. law school's law and biomedicine colloquium schedule, said if the rest of the country ran health care as it is run in Utah, many of the problems would be solved. Utah, he said, is the lowest-cost state for health care and continually ranks high on important performance measures. It is also one of the few states that require its legislature to balance a budget, which leaves a lot of programs unfunded or underfunded, including Medicaid.

The federal government has yet to approve a limited Medicaid expansion passed by the Utah Legislature in 2016, and Gessel said it is unclear if a change in the administration will impact that decision, though Utah officials have always hoped for more flexibility in the matter. To date, 31 states have expanded Medicaid and 19 have chosen not to expand under provisions set forth by the Affordable Care Act.

"I'd say, 'Buckle up, we're in for a long ride,'" Gessel said. "No one can predict what's going to happen on this."

Despite the rhetoric, he said it'll be interesting to see if and when House and Senate GOP leaders disagree with President-elect Donald Trump, as how they handle that will predict the outcome of Trump's presidency.

"With the presidency comes a lot of power," he said. "I've lived long enough to see good and bad presidents, both Republican and Democrat, and we've survived."