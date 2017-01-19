Serious ballot initiatives have a way of grabbing the attention of state lawmakers in Utah. It’s no surprise, then, that a potential tax increase for additional education funding has dominated pre-legislative session chatter.

A powerful group of former lawmakers, business leaders and educators, called “Our Schools Now,” is proposing a ballot initiative calling for a 17.5 percent increase in the income tax, from 5 percent to 5 7/8 percent. This would raise about $750 million, most of which would go toward public education. Leaders of the group have promised to tie the extra money to performance so that schools would receive it only if they could demonstrate how it improves performance.

It’s a discussion that's long overdue in a state where funding for public education has demonstrably suffered due to public policy changes over the past 20 years. But legislative leaders, reacting to the threat of an initiative, appear to be scrabbling for ways other than the income tax to find money, examining exactly what the needs are and what extra money would accomplish.

With the legislative session set to begin Monday, some leaders already have said they don’t like the idea of raising the income tax, particularly through a ballot initiative.

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser told a United Way audience it would the “worst thing we can do.” He reiterated that point in conversation with the Deseret News editorial board this week, noting that user taxes, such as the gas tax and sales tax from internet sales, is a better way to go.

Niederhauser also said education leaders should have to demonstrate a need for the money. “There are a lot of ways and combinations of ways that we can raise revenue if we can show and convince the people that there is a need and there’s an expected outcome for that money,” he said.

Utah House Majority Leader Brad Wilson and state Sen. Jerry Stevenson made similar points in front of business and government leaders at the Utah Economic Review and Policy Summit hosted by the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce Wednesday: Politicians don't want to raise taxes, and it's an even tougher sell in a prosperous state without showing that the money will make a difference in the classroom.

Lane Beattie, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber, said the funding issue for education is best resolved through a legislative solution but also must be done by modernizing the tax code. Wilson, meanwhile, said one without the other is wasted money.

All this talk means the initiative is working, sparking discussion about education funding and the best way to find the money. Now comes the hard work, and we call on legislators and business leaders to put aside differences and find common ground for real support of education.

This is the right conversation to have — whether it's income, sales, gas or property taxes, each should be considered to provide Utah students with the kind of education sufficient to meet the challenges of the 21st century.