Senior Keaton Cullimore was named to the All-WCC Preseason Men’s Tennis Team, while BYU men’s tennis was selected to finish fourth in the upcoming 2017 West Coast Conference season.

BYU opened the 2017 season at home with a doubleheader against Idaho State and Weber State last weekend. Cullimore and teammate Aidan Carrazedo dominated Weber State's Cezary Walkusz and Hou-Eu Chen, 6-0, at third doubles before Cullimore defeated Shao-Po Yin in a three-set, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 tiebreak at No. 1 singles to help the Cougars secure a 6-1 victory over the Wildcats.

With an overall singles record of 64-31, Cullimore is ranked No. 9 in singles winning percentage in BYU men's tennis history.

Pepperdine’s Guilherme Hadlich and Lautaro Pane, as well as Miguel Diaz from Pacific and Michail Perolarakis from Portland, were named to the preseason team. San Diego’s Filip Vittek was also selected to the team.

Pepperdine was chosen to win the WCC this season, while San Diego and Portland were selected to place second and third, respectively. Pacific, Loyola Marymount, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s rounded out the rest of the poll.

The Cougars finished second in the conference last season with a 7-2 WCC mark in regular season play. BYU fell short in a close 4-3 match to Pepperdine in the tournament semifinals.

BYU opens conference play at home against San Francisco on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m. MST.

For the full press release, visit the WCC men’s tennis page.

Sydney Jorgensen is the men's tennis SID at Brigham Young University. Contact her at tennis_sid@byu.edu