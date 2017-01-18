Senior Mayci Jones was named to the All-WCC Preseason Women’s Tennis Team, while BYU women’s tennis was selected to finish fourth in the upcoming 2017 West Coast Conference season.

Last weekend, BYU opened the 2017 season at the Metroplex Mania in Dallas with rotating singles and doubles matchups against SMU, Rice and North Texas. Jones defeated UNT’s Maria Kononova, 6-4, 6-3, and teamed up with Kate Cusick at No. 2 doubles to pick up victories over duos from Rice and UNT. Compiling a 3-4 singles record so far during the 2016-17 season, Jones looks to add to her 25 victories at the No. 1 singles slot.

Pepperdine’s Luisa Stefani, Laura Gulbe and Dzina Milovanovic, as well as Jana McCord from Saint Mary’s and Sophie Whittle from Gonzaga, were also named to the preseason team.

Pepperdine was chosen to win the WCC this season, while Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga were selected to place second and third, respectively. San Diego, Loyola Marymount, Santa Clara, Portland and Pacific make up the bottom half of the preseason lineup.

The Cougars placed fifth in the conference last season after posting a 4-5 WCC record in regular season play. BYU dropped a close 4-3 match to Santa Clara in the tournament quarterfinals.

BYU opens conference play on the road against San Diego on Wednesday, March 15, at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

For the full press release, visit the WCC women’s tennis page.

Sydney Jorgensen is the men's tennis SID at Brigham Young University. Contact her at tennis_sid@byu.edu