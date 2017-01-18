SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of lawmakers raised concerns Wednesday over appropriating funds for a potential education ballot initiative and suggested earmark budget reform as a way to find more funding for public schools.

Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton and chairman of the Executive Appropriations Committee, spoke at a panel hosted by the Salt Lake Chamber. He proposed changes to state budget earmarks as a means of freeing up money for increased spending on public education.

The panel addressed desires from a group of business leaders pushing for increased education spending as part of a potential 2018 ballot initiative. The group, Our Schools Now, want a state income tax increase of about 7/8 of 1 percent. The proposal would raise the tax rate from 5 percent to 5.875 percent and would generate about $750 million in new revenue for education.

"That translates into asking each Utah family to vote, if that’s where we do this, on the ballot to raise their taxes ($500) to $600 a year," said Rep. Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville and Utah's House majority leader. "That's a pretty big ask."

Wilson said that the proposal would also be problematic as it would lessen the incentive of out-of-state companies to bring business growth into the state. The Republican representative also discussed the political difficulties that lawmakers face in proposing tax increases on their constituents.

Budget concerns shaped the panel discussion as it approached the issues of education, tax and regulatory reform and infrastructure. The Salt Lake Chamber released a priority statement, saying it supports an increased investment in education. The priority statement also supports a complete review of the state's existing taxes, fees and exemptions.

"We have less money to solve today’s critical needs than any time in the history of the state of Utah, percentage-wise," said Stevenson. "And it’s because we have earmarked so much of the money that comes into the state into specific areas, that they don’t have the latitude really to change a lot of that."

Stevenson said that there is an expected $75 million to $100 million in earmarked funds for the 2017 session, an amount similar to previous years. The weighted pupil unit represented a majority of the earmarked budget, he said.

Lane Beattie, the president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber, joined with the lawmakers in emphasizing the need to solve education and budget problems legislatively. He recalled the work of the Legislature in producing effective solutions for infrastructure in the lead-up to the 2002 Winter Olympics, and cited the example as one of effective leadership and solution-making.

"We need to support them and let them know that we do have great expectations," said Beattie, emphasizing his support for the Legislature in the upcoming policymaking.

