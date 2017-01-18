"The Book of Mormon" musical opened in Australia this week and as has become customary, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints responded with a media campaign of its own. In the campaign, rugby superstar Will Hopoate and several other Australians testify of the power of the Book of Mormon. The video series poses the question, "What's inside the Book of Mormon?" and was published Wednesday on Mormon.org.au.

The videos highlight several people from different backgrounds, who testify of the ways they use the Book of Mormon to strengthen them. Each person has his or her own video (see below), in addition to the highlight montage.

When Will looked inside the Book of Mormon, he learned how God can turn our weaknesses into strengths. Learn more at the link in our profile. #DiscoverWhatsInside A video posted by Mormon.org (@mormonorg) on Jan 18, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

“The Book of Mormon has helped me feel closer to God and Jesus Christ, simply from the teachings and the principles that are in its pages,” said Hopoate in the video.

Grant, a marine biologist, testified that the Book of Mormon helps him keep an eternal perspective. “That perspective helps me deal with the trials of life. ...It’s something that has been a profoundly positive influence,” he said.

Others said that the Book of Mormon gives them stability, encouragement, knowledge and the ability to cope with difficult situations. See all of the videos here.