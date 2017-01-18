More than 200,000 women are expected to participate in the Women's March on Washington this coming Saturday, according to CNN. The event, held one day after Donald Trump takes office, will be led by civil rights activists, who are championing for women's rights. Chelsea Handler will even lead a demonstration in Park City.

But some women won't be at these marches, and not because they can't get to Washington or don't want to participate. Rather, some women who support pro-life values have said they won't join the march.

Maria Lyon, 23, told The New York Times that she won't attend because she opposes abortion, something that goes against the pro-choice beliefs of several other marchers.

“It’s hard, because right now it feels like if you’re pro-life, you’re anti-woman,” Lyon, 23, who studies law at the University of Wisconsin, told The Times. “That’s kind of the traditional rhetoric. It’s like if you care about women and you care about women’s rights then you should be pro-choice.”

She's not alone. A handful of other women across the country won't participate because women's organizations don't necessary want pro-life women involved, according to The Times.

Linda Sarsour, a civil activists for Palestinian-American Muslim racial justice and civil-rights, told The Times, that it's all or nothing when it comes to supporting women, though.

“If you want to come to the march you are coming with the understanding that you respect a woman’s right to choose,” she told The Times.

Read more about the divide over at The New York Times.