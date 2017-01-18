A Utah mother of four just went viral — again — because of Ellen DeGeneres.

On Wednesday, Ashley Gardner, a mother of quadruplets who previously went viral for hiding in a closet to eat red licorice as a part of her "mommy break," appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Gardner spoke with Ellen about why she went into the closet and what she was going through at the time. She also said she couldn't believe she and her husband, Tyson Gardner, had four children.

Tyson and Ashley welcomed their four children back in December 2014 after struggling with their pregnancy for eight years, according to the Deseret News. The delivery had no hiccups.

Now, the couple enjoys the busy schedule that their four daughters bring them.

"The girls are just 0 to 20 from the second they open their eyes," she told Ellen.

Tyson brought out the four daughters — known as the “Quad Squad” — to talk with Ellen on the show. The four children — Indie, Esme, Scarlett and Evangeline — surprised their mother with a traveling portable closet for her to hide in.

Oh, and Ellen offered the LDS family a trip to Hawaii. So that's cool.

Watch the entire segment below.

The “Quad Squad” posted their reaction to the video on Instagram, saying "it was pretty cool" seeing themselves on the show.

Indie thought it was pretty cool seeing herself on @theellenshow today! 😱😎 #gardnerquadsquad A photo posted by Gardruplets (@gardnerquadsquad) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

The Utah couple previously shared the importance of faith after they had the babies, according to the Deseret News.

"These babies are miracles," Ashley Gardner told the Mormon Channel. "Every single step of the way we have seen God's hand in all of this. There has been so many little moments that you've just been like, 'Oh my gosh, he's here. He knows our story and he's watching over us.'"