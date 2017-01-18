SALT LAKE CITY — Faye Gulini soaked up every second of the hour spent at the Lied Boys and Girls Club, from the cramped, chaotic setting to the multiple airballs she shot with the teens.

It is, in fact, one of the parts of being a professional snowboardcross athlete she loves most, and happens to be in a place where her heart — and family — reside.

“I love doing stuff like this,” the 24-year-old Cottonwood Heights native said of the meet-and-greet with teens at the Boys and Girls Club in Salt Lake’s Poplar Grove neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. “It’s something USSA sets up for us, and because we don’t have a ton of events in Utah, or even the U.S., we don’t get a lot of opportunities like this.”

This week is a rare experience for the U.S. snowboardcross and skicross teams as they prepare for their first domestic World Cup in several years hosted by Solitude Resort on Friday and Saturday. Not only do the athletes get the advantages that come with competing close to home, but they also get to participate in community outreach that most of them said is one of the most enjoyable aspects of professional sports.

“The purpose is different for each event,” said Gulini, who attended Brighton High before making both the 2010 and 2014 Olympic teams. “Something like this is meant to say, ‘Hey, you’re at this prime age where you can really do anything. And you should.’ Even if it’s just for fun.”

During the 20-minute question-and-answer session between athletes and about two dozen teens Tuesday afternoon, Gulini asked how many of them had snowboarded before. About half raised their hands.

The fact that some of the youngsters had never tried the sport that’s taken her to nearly two dozen countries and two Olympic Games didn’t matter to her.

“It does take some sort of wealth in the beginning to get started and to get competing,” she said. “So I think that’s why I sculpted it to more about them getting out and having fun. That’s what it’s about. …Anytime you get the opportunity, take advantage.”

That was the message most of the athletes offered.

They said, each in his or her own way, that the lessons they’d learned from snowboarding could apply to just about any dream or desire the teens might have.

“The lessons of hard work, determination and those sorts of things are transferable to anything,” said 2014 bronze medalist Alex Deibold. “I came from a pretty humble background; my dad is a mechanic and my mom is a nurse, so I always had to work hard.”

Two-time Olympian and twice world champion Nick Baumgartner, who has a 12-year old son, jumped on the opportunity to teach the lessons of embracing challenges when one of the kids asked how hard it was to learn.

“Snowboarding is tough,” he said. “You can go from beginner to intermediate in three days, but you can’t leave the bunny hill until you know how to do it.”

Hagen Kearney, the winner of the first World Cup of the season, said making the switch from skateboarding to snowboarding nine years ago was difficult and frustrating.

“My first day of snowboarding, I hated it," said Kearney, whose admission that he races in a leather jacket made him a quick favorite. There was laughter among the athletes, but then Bumgarnter added, “And, he was the fastest man in the world in our last World Cup competition because he didn’t give up.”

After the questions and a couple of videos highlighting all of the ski and snowboard offerings, the teens and the snowboarders headed to the gym for pick-up basketball, arm wrestling and a few more questions.

“I love it,” Baumgartner said, admitting he still ends up explaining the sport to a lot of people. “Most people know what it is, but I still think when you talk to kids, they don’t understand what it is because it’s not that mainstream.”

Gulini said that is part of the reason the athletes are thrilled to be competing at Solitude this weekend as part of the World Cup Tour. She said the sport has evolved significantly since she started in 2008 – just two years after its first Olympic appearance.

“It used to be the person who didn’t throw in a speed check would win the race,” she said. “Now it’s down to the most minute little thing that may affect the entire race. Like anything, it’s getting more developed, more competitive and more people are doing it. Everyone just keeps on getting better.” She said the difficulty is that it’s still difficult to find an entry point to the sport.

“It’s a hard sport to get into,” she said. “There are not a lot of snowboardcross courses; we find that even at the professional level. Aside from the events we’re actually competing at, there’s not more than two or three courses built in a year for training. Some of those are up for two or three weeks at most.”

All of the athletes said they look forward to a home country advantage that will include friends and family. Gulini, who placed 13th in the first World Cup this season, said that has traditionally been a double-edged sword for her.

“It’s always been super high-pressure for me because I do have my family and all of my friends watching, and they don’t regularly get to watch,” she said. “At the same time, I’ve always had the most success. So I think the added pressure promotes success on my part. Hopefully it kind of pans out this way — lots of pressure, but lots of excitement.”