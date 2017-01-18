I worked on balance on the free-throw line and not falling into the lane when I shoot. That’s helped me a lot.

SALT LAKE CITY — For Gordon Hayward it was simply a matter of better balance.

Although he shot over 80 percent during his first six years in the NBA, the Jazz forward had a habit of falling forward after a free-throw shot. The result was inconsistency at the line.

Hayward’s numbers have been almost identical the last five five seasons — 83.2, 82.7, 81.6, 81.2 and 82.4 percent from 2011-12 to 2015-16 after shooting 71.1 his rookie season. This year it has jumped to 87.0, more than five percentage points above his career average of 81.5 percent

Hayward says it’s no accident because he made a concerted effort in the offseason to improve his free-throw shooting, which has moved him up to No. 17 in the NBA in free-throw percentage in 2016-17.

“I worked on balance on the free-throw line and not falling into the lane when I shoot,” he said. “That’s helped me a lot.”

Hayward isn’t the only Jazz player to show significant improvement at the line.

Rudy Gobert has made an even bigger jump, going from 56.9 in 2015-16 to 65.6 percent this year, which he attributes to a lot of offseason practice.

Whenever coach Quin Snyder talks about Gobert’s improvement this year, usually the first thing he brings up is his improved free-throw shooting. Snyder feels it has helped his overall game and given him more confidence offensively.

“He’s shooting a better percentage from the line, which has an impact on him psychologically,” Snyder said. “It makes him more confident around the rim, he’s more patient, less rushed to get the ball up.”

Both Hayward and Gobert are making one more free throw per game as Hayward has improved from 4.9 to 5.9 per game, while Gobert has gone from 2.6 to 3.7 makes per game.

As a team the Jazz are shooting 74.9 percent on the season, which sounds good unless you compare it to the rest of the NBA. The Jazz rank just 25th overall, ahead of Detroit, Oklahoma City, Atlanta, Orlando and Miami.

The best team in the league is Utah’s Saturday night opponent, Indiana, which is shooting 81.9 percent for the season, just ahead of San Antonio (81.8 percent). The record for a season is 83.2 percent by the Boston Celtics in 1989-90.

A RARE ‘T’: It could have been because his beloved Seattle Seahawks had lost their playoff game earlier in the day and he wasn't in a great mood, but Snyder got a rare technical foul in last week’s game against Orlando. It was his first of the season after getting none last year. He said he’s changed his ways since the days when he coach in the D-League.

“That doesn’t happen very often,” he said about his technical. “(Official) Kane Fitzgerald told me it was like old times when we were in the D-League. I was more animated then. I learned my lesson.”

As a team the Jazz rank second-to-last in the league in total technical fouls (18) as well as technicals by players (5).

MORE CAREFUL: When Alec Burks went crashing to the floor last week against Orlando, everyone held their collective breath since Burks’ last two injuries happened on drives to the basket when he landed hard on the floor.

“A couple of times he’s gotten up in the air and everything’s good — he hasn’t gotten hurt,” said Snyder. “He’s attacking the rim and it doesn’t look like any of the psychological stuff is there that people wonder about. It’s great to have him back.”

As for Burks, he says he's still going to go to the basket hard but will be a little more careful.

“I’m going to be aggressive, that’s my game,” he said. “I’m still going to attack the rim. But I was a little reckless before and I’m going to pick my spots more.”

JAZZ NOTES: After not playing for three days this week, the Jazz will have four games in five nights: at Dallas Friday, at home Saturday against Indiana and Monday against Oklahoma City and then on the road at Denver Tuesday ... Dallas has won three straight games and moved from 15th in the Western Conference standings to 12th ... The Jazz have beaten the Mavericks twice already at home and after Friday’s game will play at Dallas on Feb. 9 ... Utah’s current four-game win streak is its fourth of the season, but the Jazz have not exceeded four this year. Last year, the Jazz had a seven-game winning streak in late January and early February ... Last season after 43 games, the Jazz were 19-24 compared to 27-16 this season.