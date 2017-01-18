OGDEN — Police say a man who tried to carjack a woman's vehicle told dispatchers during the incident that it was now a "hostage situation" because she refused to get out.

"Dispatch asked the male why he was trying to take her car and he said, 'Just for the simple fact that I want it,'" charging documents filed in 2nd District Court state.

Dayton William Rogers, 23, of Ogden, was charged Wednesday with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felonies; possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and providing false information to a police officer, a class C misdemeanor.

About 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, a woman was driving to work when she saw a man standing in the road. "The male flagged her down and stood in front of the vehicle and yelled," the charges state.

Rogers claimed he needed medical attention and asked the woman to take him to the hospital, according to charging documents. She dialed 911 and Rogers got into the passenger seat. But when she handed the phone to him to talk to dispatchers, he hung up.

"(The woman) stated she became extremely afraid because the male told her she was now in a hostage situation and that he had a gun and was going to shoot her if she didn't do what he said," according to the charges.

Dispatchers then called back.

"A struggle was heard over the phone and (the woman) was telling the male to get out of her car," the charges state. "A male then spoke with dispatch and advised them he was trying to take the female’s car. Dispatch asked the male what was going on and the male told dispatch the female wouldn't give him her vehicle and now she was in a hostage situation."

Rogers shined a flashlight in the woman's eyes to blind her and held something against her head, the charges state. Police say he also had his hand inside his pocket to make it look like he had a gun.

"(The woman) tried to get out of her car, but the male grabbed her arms and physically restrained her from exiting the vehicle," according to the charges. "(The woman) said the male said something to the effect of, 'You’re not leaving this car. You’re going to do what I say or I'll shoot you.'"

She tried a second time to escape and was able to get out of the vehicle and run, but police say Rogers chased her down.

"(The woman) was able to kick and push the male until he fell, and she got back in her car and quickly drove away," the charges state.

After contacting police, officers checked the area and found Rogers, who was carrying a large knife and two flashlights.

"When asked about the knife, Dayton said he had the knife because he was in Ogden," the charges state.

Investigators then listened to the 911 recording and determined it was his voice.

In 2013, Rogers was convicted of drug possession and sentenced to up to five years in the Utah State Prison. He was also convicted of burglary in 2012 and sentenced to a year in prison after failing to follow the conditions of his probation.