SALT LAKE CITY — A Brigham City man is dead after an apparent heart attack during a backcountry snowmobiling trip.

Police say 57-year-old Kent Brian Tanner collapsed in a remote part of Box Elder County on Monday afternoon.

He died at the scene before search and rescue crews arrived at the snowy, rugged spot near Perry Reservoir. Tanner was flown out by medical helicopter.

Box Elder County Chief Deputy Dale Ward says the cause of death appears to be a heart attack, but the Utah State Medical Examiner will investigate to confirm.