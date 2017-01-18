After winning both matches of the season-opening doubleheader at home, BYU men’s tennis hits the road to play No. 18 Stanford on Saturday.

Last Saturday, BYU (2-0, 0-0 WCC) defeated Idaho State, 6-1, and Weber State, 6-1. The Cougars recorded 12 wins and just two losses as every player competed in at least one match. Senior Keaton Cullimore beat Weber State’s Shao-Po Yin, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6, at No. 1 singles after Jeremy Bourgeois and Matthew Pearce topped Kris van Wyk and Michiel van Schoor, 6-0, at No. 2 doubles. Jacob Sullivan and John Pearce teamed up for a 6-4 victory at first doubles over Idaho State’s Sebastian Edin and Josh Goodwin.

Stanford concluded tournament play last week at the Sherwood Collegiate Cup. In singles play, four players advanced past the round of 32, while Brandon Sutter and David Wilczynski advanced to the quarterfinals in doubles. The Cardinal plays their first dual match of the season on Friday against Eastern Washington before hosting BYU on Saturday.

The Cougars and Cardinal last met in February 2015 when BYU fell 6-1. Sullivan scored the lone point for BYU with a 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-6) victory over Yale Goldberg at No. 5 singles.

The Cougars face the Cardinal at the Broadway Tennis Center in Burlingame, California, on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. PST.

Sydney Jorgensen is the men's tennis SID at Brigham Young University. Contact her at tennis_sid@byu.edu