OGDEN — Author, geographer and professor Diana Liverman will visit Weber State University to discuss the role of social sciences in explaining the causes and consequences of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss, and in developing solutions to environmental problems.

The lecture, “The Human Dimensions of Global Environmental Change: Living Well Within Planetary Boundaries,” is this year's installment of the annual distinguished lecture series sponsored by the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences. The public is invited to the free presentation, which will take place Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. in the Hurst Center Dumke Legacy Hall.

Liverman will address issues society faces as a result of human interaction with the environment in the Anthropocene, the recent period in which human impact began to transform the Earth’s system. She will also discuss the prospects of eradicating poverty and hunger while protecting climate and biodiversity and providing safe water, energy and food for all.

Before joining the University of Arizona, Liverman taught geography at several institutions, including Oxford University in the United Kingdom and Penn State. She has been instrumental in building interdisciplinary environmental programs at those and other institutions throughout her career. She also has advised national and international organizations, such as the U.S. National Research Council and the International Council for Science.