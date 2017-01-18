SOUTH SALT LAKE — Geneva Rock became the first company of its kind in Utah to embrace a fleet of more than two dozen compressed natural gas ready-mix cement trucks, an investment company officials say will help pave the way to cleaner air along the Wasatch Front.

The shiny heavy equipment unveiled Wednesday at the company's South Salt Lake facility is part of an overall $30 million clean air initiative that includes an on-site refueling station that can simultaneously feed the 25 new trucks overnight.

Beyond the $8 million cost for the trucks and station, Geneva Rock and owner Clyde Cos. presented the Utah Clean Air Partnership with a $25,000 check.

Brad Markus, customer relations general manager for Questar Gas, said Geneva's decision to invest in the on-site refueling station in addition to the heavy equipment is "very unique" for Utah, where that combination of an investment has typically belonged to waste management companies.

The 25 trucks running on compressed natural gas represent the equivalent of taking 8,000 cars off the road each year, said Ted Wilson, executive director of the Utah Clean Air Partnership. The compressed natural gas vehicles emit significantly lower pollutants than their diesel counterparts: 50 percent less fine particulate matter and 90 percent less carbon monoxide.

"That's pretty cool when people step up like that and set an example for all industry in the state," Wilson said, adding that there weren't any rules, regulations or laws that forced the company to take the step.

Jim Golding, Geneva Rock's president, said the company will continue to take what steps it can to reduce its contributions to the pollution inventory in Utah, and he hopes others will follow.

"We're going to continue to raise the standard in environmental stewardship," he said.

Wilford Clyde, president of Clyde Cos., said beyond Geneva's integral role in building Utah's interstates and roadways, officials realize their role as good corporate neighbors.

"We wanted to build a better community," he said.

Clyde Cos. has more than 3,500 employees and Geneva has a fleet of 350 trucks. Company officials estimate that 50 percent of the roadways from Santaquin to Brigham City have been made with Geneva Rock material.