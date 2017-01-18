SALT LAKE CITY — Facing a looming trial date, former Utah Attorney General John Swallow now claims the judge in the criminal case against him favors the prosecution and he wants her removed.

Defense attorney Scott Williams filed a motion to disqualify 3rd District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills late Tuesday, less than three weeks before Swallow is scheduled to go on trial.

"The defendant believes, in good faith, that the history of the case and a pattern of judicial activity have demonstrated evidence of bias in favor of the state and/or bias against the defendant," he wrote.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said his office would address any defense motions in court as appropriate while preparing for trial.

"Our focus continues to be on the trial and making sure the trial goes," he said.

Swallow faces a dozen felony public corruption charges and a 16-day trial is scheduled to start Feb. 7. Jury selection is set to begin late next week with a lengthy questionnaire for prospective jurors. Hruby-Mills has steadfastly stuck to the trial date and has planned a rigorous daily schedule.

Williams cites several reasons for seeking the recusal, including the judge's refusal to hold evidentiary hearings on defense motions, unwillingness to protect against a breach of attorney-client emails and "illegal" treatment of a witness.

He also argues that Hruby-Mills is more interested in pushing the trial through than in fairness and due process.

Williams has questioned Hruby-Mills' handling of issues that have arisen throughout the case, the latest being her authorizing the state to have one of its own witnesses arrested.

Putting former chief deputy attorney general Kirk Torgensen in jail last week because the state believed he would not show up to testify has a "dire" impact on the prospect of a fair trial, he wrote.

"Potential witnesses noticed by both the state and the defense have referenced the event, and have voiced concern that they, too, might suffer similar repercussions should they have challenges with their personal schedules and the trial schedule, or have information to provide at trial which might be contrary to the position of the state," according to Williams.

Torgensen has a six-week trip to Guatemala booked during the trial. Hruby-Mills released him from a daylong stay in jail and ordered him to be available Feb. 8-10.

The judge has ruled in the state's favor on every defense motion without allowing any opportunity to confront the state's witnesses in a hearing before the trial, Williams wrote. He said he's never been involved in a criminal case where the judge instead relied on "self-serving" affidavits filed by the state to rule on pretrial motions that are fact sensitive.

Hruby-Mills, however, has set a hearing for next Tuesday to discuss the testimony of some of the state's witnesses.

Williams also expressed a continuing concern about the approach Hruby-Mills has taken or refused to take regarding the state accessing private emails between Swallow and his former attorney. He said he doesn't understand her reticence to find out which investigators had or still have access to the communications. He argued that shows bias against Swallow.