In a new video released as part of the “His Grace” series from the Mormon Channel, a woman named Shermeka shares that she was single when she heard that her niece Tania had been abandoned at a local fire station.

Instead of allowing Tiana, who had been born four months early and had multiple medical challenges, to go into the foster system, Shermeka decided to take her in.

Shermeka soon faced the challenges of parenting on her own as Tiana continually woke up in the middle of the night crying.

In the video, Shermeka recalled an experience that taught her she can always ask for help.

"I’m never alone. Physically, I’m never alone because I have my roommate, I have my friends, and I have my ward family," she said. "Spiritually, I’m never alone because I have my Heavenly Father and I have my Savior."

She also said she believes it is beneficial to reach out and ask others. “I’m not less of a person when I ask for help, and it’s just as simple as that,” Shermeka says in the video.

