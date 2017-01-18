The Utah Valley University wrestling team will take a break from conference action when Pac-12 foe CSU Bakersfield comes to town on Thursday for a non-conference dual. The Big 12 versus Pac-12 showdown begins at 7 p.m., at UVU's Lockhart Arena.

The home dual meet will be televised live locally on UVU TV and streamed online. Live results will also be available by visiting TrackWrestling.

The Wolverines enter the contest with a 3-2 overall record and tied for second in the Big 12 standings with a 1-0 conference clip after pulling out a tightly-contested 18-15 contest over league foe Air Force at home last weekend. UVU won six of the 10 bouts en route to earning the victory against the Academy.

Trailing 15-12 after eight matches, 197-pound redshirt freshman Tanner Orndorff and junior heavyweight Dustin Dennison both pulled out must-win matches to help the Wolverines earn their first Big 12 Conference victory. Orndorff defeated AFA senior Parker Hines — who has been ranked as high as 13th in the nation this season — by a score of 6-1, while Dennison put together a strong final period on his way to beating Air Force heavyweight Kerry Powers, 6-3.

Redshirt sophomore Mitch Brown (125 pounds), senior Trevor Willson (141) and redshirt freshmen Grant LaMont (149) and Kimball Bastian (174) also picked up individual victories against Air Force. All four Wolverines won their bouts by decision, as Brown defeated 2016 NCAA qualifier Drew Romero (8-4), Willson beat John Twomey in overtime (4-2), LaMont shut out Jerry McGinty (6-0) and Bastian pulled out a 7-3 win over Michael Billingsley.

Junior heavyweight Jordan Karst paces UVU on the season with a 21-5 record, while fellow upper weights Dennison and Orndorff are next with respective 16-6 and 16-10 clips. Utah Valley enters Thursday having won two-straight dual meets and also holds a perfect 2-0 record at home.

About CSU Bakersfield

The Roadrunners come to Orem with a 3-2 overall record and a 0-1 start to Pac-12 action after falling to No. 15 Stanford, 22-15, on Jan. 8. Prior to suffering the setback to the ranked Cardinal, CSUB picked up a 19-18 win over fellow Big 12 foe West Virginia in Bakersfield thanks to earning six individual victories. The 'Runners went 11-4 overall a year ago, 4-1 in Pac-12 competition and finished third at the Pac-12 Championship with 101 points.

A trio of 'Runner grapplers enter Thursday's dual ranked in the top 20 of the latest InterMat and FloWrestling polls. Russell Rohlfing leads the way as he comes in at 17th at 141 pounds with a 17-8 record, while Matt Williams is 19th at 197 with a 14-6 clip and 165-pound Lorenzo De La Riva is 20th with a 12-9 record. Coleman Hammond is CSUB's lone returning NCAA qualifier, and he'll enter Thursday's contest with a 13-5 clip at 149 pounds.

All-time series vs. CSU Bakersfield

Thursday's contest will mark the fourth all-time meeting between the Wolverines and 'Runners. CSUB enters the match with a 2-1 series lead after handing UVU a 27-19 setback in Bakersfield last season. Thursday will also mark the first all-time meeting between the two teams in Orem.

Jan. 16, 2016 – CSUB 27, UVU 19 (Bakersfield)

Nov. 30, 2013 – UVU 19, CSUB 16 (Palo Alto)

Jan. 10, 2005 – CSUB 41, UVU 3 (Tempe)

Up next for UVU

Utah Valley will conclude its three-match home stand against Big 12 foe Wyoming on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m., at Lockhart Arena. Following the Wyoming dual, the Wolverines will hit the road for Big 12 duals at No. 24 North Dakota State on Feb. 3 and No. 19 South Dakota State on Feb. 4.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.