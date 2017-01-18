MIDVALE — A man who police say arranged to meet an escort at a Midvale apartment complex was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot the woman when the two had a disagreement over the transaction.

Michael Workman, 53, of Greenville, South Carolina, was also shot in the finger. He was treated at a local hospital before being booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, sex solicitation and discharge of a firearm.

About 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, police say Workman hired an escort online and arranged to meet at an apartment at the Springs of Country Woods, 6945 S. Well Wood Road (1050 East). The 35-year-old woman, originally from Las Vegas, does not live at the apartment but uses it for her escort jobs, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke. He did not know Wednesday how long she had been renting it.

The escort's boyfriend, another adult man, and a 5-month-old child were also in the apartment. Lohrke did not know Wednesday who the baby's parents are.

After arriving at the apartment, "an argument ensued where Workman demanded his money back. When the victim refused, Workman produced a firearm and a physical encounter began with Workman, the victim and victim’s boyfriend. In the process, multiple shots were fired, with one striking the victim and one striking Workman’s finger. Workman then pistol-whipped the victim’s boyfriend and fled the apartment," Lohrke said.

He did not know Wednesday where the child was in the apartment when the shots were fired.

Workman told police he wanted his $60 back for not getting what he had asked for, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report. He said "he did not mean to shoot the female but the gun discharged, striking the female in the lower torso," the report states.

Workman's finger was shot while he was allegedly using the gun to pistol-whip the escort's boyfriend and it discharged again, according to the report.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was shot in the side and underwent surgery at a local hospital Tuesday. She remained hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday.

After running from the apartment, Workman ran to a semitrailer, which did not have a trailer attached, and left. Police spotted his vehicle near 7200 South and 900 East, stopped it and arrested Workman without further incident.

Lohrke said additional arrests are possible as the investigation continues.