Claire Crosby, the 4-year-old who has the internet wrapped around her tiny pinky finger, sings a duet with her dad in this adorable cover of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Although Claire and her dad have previously recorded the familiar “Toy Story” song, they wanted to do a live version on video, complete with live guitar and Claire’s cute crooning.

The father-daughter duo's original cover of "You've Got a Friend in Me" was posted in October and has been viewed over 300,000 times.

