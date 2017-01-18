Legendary NBA stars LeBron James and Steph Curry call Ohio home. Both were born in Akron, Ohio.

And so too was little Calvin, a 2-year-old boy out of Westerville, Ohio, who nails his free throws "like a boss," according to The Huffington Post.

Calvin made headlines Wednesday after his mom posted a video of the toddler hitting shot after shot from his third-floor balcony to the basket that sits on the home's bottom floor.

"And without fail, each of them pass straight through the toy basketball hoop on the floor below," according to HuffPost.

Parents Mike and Heather Shannon shared the boy's splash shots on Twitter.

It's since been shared by Bleacher Report, Go90Sports and WhistleSports.

As one YouTube account wrote, "At only 23-months-old, he's already got better shot record than Shaq."

Watch out Gordon Hayward.