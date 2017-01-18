GARDEN CITY, Rich County — The Bear Lake Monster Winterfest, a family-friendly event, will be held Saturday, Jan. 28.

The event will include such activities as a Monster Plunge and costume contest, a raffle, a fishing contest, a chili cook-off and an outdoor expo. Most activities will take place at the Utah Bear Lake State Park Marina, where the entrance fee will be waived in hopes participants will donate to the Common Ground charity, which offers life-enhancing outdoor recreational opportunities for youth and adults with disabilities.

For a complete list of events, time and registration fees, log on to bearlakemonsterwinterfest.com.