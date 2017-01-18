SALT LAKE CITY — Former Unified Fire Authority Chief Michael Jensen — who was re-elected last year as a Salt Lake County councilman — and his former deputy could be facing felony charges in the wake of a scathing audit released Wednesday.

Utah State Auditor John Dougall is recommending criminal investigations of Jensen and his former deputy Gaylord Scott after finding at least 17 potential violations of the Utah Public Officers' and Employees' Ethics Act and possible "misuse of public funds," according to the 53-page audit.

Dougall is recommending Jensen and Scott pay back more than $100,000 each for "improperly justifying" four years worth of "incentive awards" that were not approved by the Unified Fire Authority board, as well as thousands more dollars in "excessive" and "questionable" travel expenditures, the audit states.

Dougall said he's seen similar cases, but rarely the number of concerns that presented themselves during the five-month audit, which was launched in August following media reports of controversy over incentive pay and complaints alleging misuse of public funds.

Amid the controversy, Jensen and Scott both left their positions, though Jensen would not say whether his resignation was directly tied to the investigations.

Of particular concern to Dougall was an apparent "culture of excess and entitlement" on the part of Jensen and Scott.

"The tone at the top was a sense of entitlement and the sense that, 'I can do whatever I want to,'" Dougall said. "That's a very concerning culture within an organization.

"The way they used the organization to steer incentive awards improperly toward themselves without board oversight or approval, the fact that they manipulated the budget to effectively try to hide things from board oversight, the fact that they took trips (and) overbilled UFA," Dougall said. "There are quite a few issues we've identified."

In addition to improperly accepting incentive awards and overspending Unified dollars on travel — including a trip to Anaheim and a "baseball spring training junket" in Arizona — the audit says Jensen and Scott possibly violated nepotism law by hiring family members and using Unified dollars to purchase "excessive technology assets for themselves."

Between 2011 and mid-2016, the audit says Scott spent more than $23,000 on technology, with nearly $15,000 spent at Apple using his Unified purchase card. During that same time period, Jensen spent $1,600 on technology purchases.

Dougall said Jensen and Scott each had two 27-inch iMacs purchased with Unified dollars, which were kept at both their homes and in their offices. Jensen and Scott each also had a Macbook Pro, an iPad Pro, an iPad 2 and an Apple Watch, according to the audit. Scott also had a GoPro camera, two Nikon DSLR cameras with seven lenses and a Canon XA20 video camera.

"(Jensen and Scott) had more technology equipment (and more expensive technology equipment) than necessary for their jobs," the audit states.

Upon leaving Unified, both Jensen and Scott returned most of the equipment, but the audit also found the former chief and deputy used the devices "primarily for personal purposes or unallowable uses."

Thousands of pornographic images were found on Scott's computer, according to the audit.

In addition, some of Jensen's computer allegedly contained files soliciting campaign donations and possibly other campaign activities, which is prohibited by Utah law.

"In addition to inappropriate personal use, we found significant personal use of the in-home and laptop computers," the audit states. "Specifically, the in-home computers appeared to be primarily for personal and family use."

Dougall said it will be up to criminal investigators to determine whether Scott and Jensen will face any charges. He noted, however, that typically cases involving misuse of public funds exceeding $5,000 can lead to felony charges.

"Probably the biggest concern is the reputation of the organization and the impact on (public trust)," Dougall said. "When someone abuses their position of trust and they work for the taxpayers, it clearly creates concern."

The audit also concluded the Unified Fire Authority board "failed to provide proper oversight" of the former chief, and the organization "experienced operational weakness."

Among the audit's other findings: former board leaders "illegally approved incentive awards without full board authorization"; the board ratified the incentive awards "despite serious breaches of contract"; and the board awarded nearly $135,000 in severance payments to the former chief and deputy "despite suspicions of fraudulent activity."

In addition, the audit concluded that the board violated the open and public meetings act when it approved those severance payments and that "board culture impaired employees' and board members' willingness to communicate questionable activity to the board.

Jensen and Scott's activity and the Unified Fire Authority board's treatment of the issues impacted employees' moral, creating fears of retaliation or loss of their jobs if they reported any concerns, Dougall said.

Jensen, Scott, board members and other Unified officials, he said, were cooperative during the audit, but one assistant chief refused to cooperate.

Dougall said it's not yet clear what agency might conduct a criminal investigation, but it could be the Salt Lake County District Attorney's office, a neighboring county attorney's office, or the Utah Attorney General's Office.

