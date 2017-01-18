If this span, as painful as it is, can bring us closer as a team and we learn to win without making shots, it's worth it. Even the losses are worth it. Even if it affects our standing in the league, it's worth it because it's making us a better team.

OREM — UVU men’s basketball coach Mark Pope knows there’s no time for a break.

Not after the Wolverines snapped a two-game losing streak to start WAC play with a grind-it-out victory over the University of Missouri-Kansas City on Saturday.

Not after his team experienced historical highs early in non-conference play — including a program-first win over BYU and a school-record 27-point rally for victory over Denver — only to follow that with a stretch where they won just one game over a Division I program in a month's time — including a loss to struggling WAC foe Chicago State in the Wolverines' league home opener last Thursday.

"This has been a trying beginning of the season for us. I hoped we'd catch our breath after non-conference (play) and feel totally fresh, but it didn't work out that way," Pope said after Saturday's win. "We're going to slog through some more hard times for sure. But these guys were more together tonight than they have been for the last several weeks.

"The fact they can go through hard times when they know they're not playing well … and that they can actually come more closely together, it's growth."

The Wolverines (9-9, 1-2 in WAC play) are in the middle of a grinding schedule with league play in full swing, with a road game up next at Cal State Bakersfield, last year's conference tournament winner and league representative in the NCAA Tournament. It won't ease up for a program that's focused on improving and attaining its goal of playing postseason basketball beyond the conference tournament.

"If this span, as painful as it is, can bring us closer as a team and we learn to win without making shots, it's worth it," Pope said. "Even the losses are worth it. Even if it affects our standing in the league, it's worth it because it's making us a better team."

UVU's ability to fight through the grind showed up Saturday in the 86-76 victory over the Roos.

"It's a really important win for us," Pope said. "We couldn't be happier."

In what has become a pattern lately for a team that loves a fast pace offensively, the Wolverines struggled shooting, falling behind 10-3 five minutes into the game.

That's when Pope turned to his bench for a spark. Behind six straight points from freshman sharpshooter Jared Stutzman and a 3-pointer from senior reserve Ivory Young, UVU took control of the game with a 14-0 run and never trailed again.

The Wolverines' defensive efforts, in particular, helped the team stay on top against UMKC, while UVU's shooting slowly warmed up. By game's end, the Wolverines shot 44.6 percent from the field, including 53.3 percent (16 of 30) in the second half.

"We're going to learn how to win games without shooting the ball, which is the foundation of our team," said Pope, who called his Wolverines "one of the most capable shooting teams in America."

UVU also dominated the boards, outrebounding UMKC 45-34.

"The past couple games, we've been playing really good defense. We just haven't been finishing it with rebounds," Stutzman said. "That was the difference tonight in the first half. … I think defense is really what propelled it, because even if you're not making shots, if you're making stops, you can stay in the game."

Not everything was perfect. UVU slogged through 20 turnovers, keeping the Wolverines from being able to pull away.

The team also shot an uncharacteristically low 18 3-point attempts, making five. UVU is averaging 27.6 3-point attempts per game this season. But that was how the flow of the game dictated, Pope said, as both teams shot 42 free throws in a whistle-heavy game. The Wolverines used a strong effort driving to the hoop — scoring either on free throws or in the lane — to counterbalance the absence of 3-point shots.

That day, Brandon Randolph (16 points, nine rebounds, two assists) and Zach Nelson (14 points, 6 of 9 shooting, four rebounds) provided the second-half heroics and Stutzman added 12 points, making all three of his 3-point shots. Pope has a roster brimming with enough talent — including players like Isaac Neilson, Conner Toolson, Jordan Poydras and Kenneth Ogbe — to be competitive in the WAC on any given day.

It's also a team that, as proven by the loss to Chicago State, must stay sharp if it hopes to break through to the next level. For a couple days, following that loss, UVU found itself tied with Seattle at the bottom of the WAC standings, before the win over UMKC got it out of the cellar.

"After the game on Thursday, we stayed after in the locker room and talked probably longer than we all wanted to," Stutzman said. "What can we do to fix this? I think it all brought us together. We've been down a lot in games before — at Denver, we were down by almost 30 and came back to win — so we knew that we could come back. But we're back to feeling like we've got each other's back, feeling like we're a cohesive team that can do anything we put our minds to."

The grind won’t stop, with Cal State Bakersfield on the horizon. The Roadrunners (11-7, 2-1 WAC) have won three of their past four games, the lone loss coming against conference-leading New Mexico State in a tough, defensive battle. The Roadrunners have three players who average double figures in points: Jaylin Airington (15.1 points), Damiyne Durham (15.1) and Dedrick Basile (13.7).

It's the kind of road challenge that will help define a Wolverines team that has gone 6-2 at home but 3-7 on the road this season.

"It's a big game for us. We're going to go see what we can do and try to figure it out," Pope said. "We've got a week to prepare. … If the season was in a different flow for us, then I'd rest these guys for two or three days. But we're not in a restful phase, we're in a phase where we've just got to gut this out."