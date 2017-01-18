SALT LAKE CITY — BYU’s game Thursday night at the Marriott Center shouldn’t be a tense affair. Pepperdine is the worst team in the West Coast Conference, loser of 12 of its last 13 and winless on the road.

If you can’t beat the Waves, your program has capsized.

But from the reaction of some fans, the shipwreck has already occurred. Ever since the Cougars fell at Saint Mary’s and San Diego, there has been discussion on-air and in print whether they’ve lost their mojo. At 13-6 overall and 4-2 in conference, they’re right where they’ve been since they started in the league.

Good but not great, dangerous but not deadly.

Maybe coach Dave Rose has hit his ceiling.

Trouble is, if there’s a ceiling it’s BYU’s, not Rose’s. Former football coach Bronco Mendenhall reached that conclusion long ago.

If you are what your record says, the Cougars are an upper-end team in a small conference. Lately it’s hard not to wonder whether their best days went to China with Jimmer Fredette. The former national player of the year is dominating with the Shanghai Sharks.

Back here, Fredette’s former team is trying to grow up. The players might not all be 18, but that doesn’t mean they’re mature in basketball years. Still, critics are saying that after 11 1/2 years Rose may have run out of ideas. Yet no coach in BYU’s history has a better winning percentage. Of 13 25-win seasons on the school’s books, Rose has produced eight. No modern era BYU coach except Frank Arnold (1981) and Rose (2011) has advanced a team to the Sweet 16. (Arnold's made the Elite Eight.)

Many fans expect more than a Sweet 16 appearance every 30 years.

The reason this discussion has even arisen is the dearth of championships. Rose won four Mountain West regular-season titles, but has claimed no WCC regular season or tournament titles. Yet he has taken his team to the postseason 11 consecutive years, including eight NCAA appearances since 2007. He has averaged 26 wins, but with 12 games remaining this year, chances of repeating are slim.

In a conference BYU was expected to rule, Rose can’t get past Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s.

BYU’s 29 NCAA tournament appearances without reaching the Final Four are the most of any team in history. The Cougars have made the Sweet 16 once in 18 tries since the tournament expanded to 64 teams.

Rose has a good eye for talent, having signed Fredette and Brandon Davies, both of whom spent time in the NBA. He has coached six All-Americas, including Fredette, Lee Cummard, Tyler Haws, Kyle Collinsworth, Trent Plaisted and Keena Young. Rose convinced Lone Peak’s Frank Jackson to verbally commit, but got beat in transition by Duke. Jabari Parker said all the right things about BYU, but also chose Duke. Later asked whether he ever came close to signing with the Cougars, Parker mildly said, “No. I was never …”

Never all that interested.

LDS players with pro aspirations must weigh being routinely asked by fellow BYU students if they’re going on missions. Playing elsewhere makes it easier to transition to the NBA without explanations.

Which makes it harder for BYU to recruit them than it seems.

In one sense, a single pro-bound star such as Jackson or Parker surely could move the Cougars into the Sweet 16. But BYU has produced just two first-round NBA draft picks in the last 20 years: Rafael Araujo and Fredette. In the 1980s Fred Roberts, Greg Kite and Danny Ainge had successful careers in the NBA, but could that kind of stockpiling at BYU happen again?

Most top-shelf talent nowadays spends a year in college and is gone.

Eighth among active NCAA coaches in win percentage, Rose isn’t the problem, he’s just the lightning rod. He’s at a school where pluses such as honor codes and entrance requirements also can be a recruiting detriment. If BYU never goes further than it has, it won’t be because Rose can’t coach. It will be because of where he coaches. BYU should be quick to reassure him, it’s not you, it’s me.