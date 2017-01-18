SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s football schedule for 2017 has been finalized with the release of the Pac-12 dates.

After a non-conference slate comprised of home games against North Dakota (Aug. 31) and San Jose State (Sept. 16), as well as a trip to BYU (Sept. 9), the Utes open Pac-12 play on Friday, Sept. 22 at Arizona.

A bye week follows before a season-ending run of weekly conference games. Utah hosts Stanford on Oct. 7 before facing USC in Los Angeles on Oct. 14. Then comes a home game against Arizona on Oct. 21 and a road contest at Oregon on Oct. 28.

The Utes play three of their final games at home. UCLA visits Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday, Nov. 3. Former Logan quarterback Luke Falk and Washington State comes to town on Nov. 11. The schedule close with a game at defending Pac-12 champion Washington on Nov. 18 and the usual conference-ending clash with Colorado the following week in Salt Lake City.

The pac-123 Championship will b e played either Dec. 1 or Dec. 2 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

All times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

2017 Utah Football Schedule

Aug. 31 — NORTH DAKOTA

Sept. 9 — at BYU

Sept. 16 — SAN JOSE STATE

Sept. 22 — at Arizona

Sept. 30 — Bye

Oct. 7 — STANFORD

Oct. 14 — at USC

Oct. 21 — ARIZONA STATE

Oct. 28 — at Oregon

Nov. 3 — UCLA

Nov. 11 — WASHINGTON STATE

Nov. 18 — at Washington

Nov. 25 — COLORADO

Times and broadcast information to be announced.

Email: dirk@deseretnews.com

Twitter: @DirkFacer