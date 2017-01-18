KAYSVILLE — The Utah Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Initiative has named Jeffery B. Edwards as its new executive director.

The initiative’s purpose is to accelerate the growth of the advanced materials industry in Utah by connecting industry with academic research, enhancing the supply chain and assisting in workforce development.

The initiative was recently established as a nonprofit corporation and is governed by a board of directors consisting individuals from industry, government, education and research sectors.

Edwards has an extensive background in technology and economic development. He served as president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah for 15 years. During his tenure, the organization helped to bring into the state more than 80,000 new jobs and nearly $3 billion in new capital investment. As part of that assignment, he worked closely with the aerospace and defense companies to promote Utah as a prime destination for the advanced materials industry.

Before joining the organization, he spent the majority of his career in the aerospace and computer industries in both technical and marketing roles. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah in chemistry.