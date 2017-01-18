Startups and entrepreneurs may want to look to the University of Utah for growing young talent.

LendEDU, a student loan refinancing website, recently ranked the top 50 colleges in the country for how well they support entrepreneurs. The University of Utah topped the list, ranking above the University of Iowa, the Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Michigan at Ann Arbor and the University of California in Los Angeles within the top five.

The University of Utah and its Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute specifically earned the high rankings. According to LendEDU, the university offers about 40 courses specifically-related to entrepreneurship along with below average tuition and fees of $12,222.

The school also offers a Utah Entrepreneur Challenge, a competition between students looking to succeed in businesses.

"Possibly the most important program offered through the university is the Company Launch program," according to LendEDU. "Here students will have an excess of resources available to them such as office space, a business mentor, legal services and more."

LendEDU looked at more than just the schools' entrepreneur major, delving into what opportunities the schools offer for potential business owners.

Specifically, the study looked at the number of classes offered from the school about entrepreneurship, the average price of tuition and fees and all of the resources available about the subject.

"Entrepreneurs are the backbone of this country," according to LendEDU. "They are the reason technology and innovation continue to grow year after year. Entrepreneurial ideas take time and commitment to come up with, and for many people, it isn’t about coming up with the best idea - it’s finding the best environment to foster these ideas."

Read more about the rankings over LendEDU.