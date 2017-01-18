University of Utah standout sophomore gymnast Sabrina Schwab will miss the remainder of the season.

Schwab, who was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and an All-American on the uneven bars in 2016 and had competed in the all-around in the Red Rocks' first two meets of 2017, tore her ACL during practice on Tuesday, the school announced.

In addition to the honors she has received, the Lucas, Texas, native put together a career-high last week against BYU in the all-around, scoring a 39.300. She has hit all 34 of her career routines without a fall.

With Schwab having competed in the all-around, Utah will have to replace four routines.

The Red Rocks are ranked fifth in the country and will host a tri-meet on Friday that will also feature No. 7 Denver, No. 15 Boise State and Illinois-Chicago.