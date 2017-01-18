SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has hired Robin Burr, executive director of capital projects at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, California, as the school’s chief design and construction officer, effective Feb. 21.

In addition to many current critical projects, Burr is charged with oversight of proposed projects totaling more than $400 million that are planned to replace the 640,000-square-foot School of Medicine facilities.

Burr is a licensed architect with a bachelor’s in architecture from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master’s in architecture from Harvard University. For the past 18 years, Burr has worked for Kaiser Permanente. Before that she was a principal in a small architecture firm that focused on health care and higher education projects.

“We enthusiastically welcome Robin to our team. She brings decades of experience in master planning, facility design and construction, as well as strong leadership capabilities,” U. President David W. Pershing said in a statement.