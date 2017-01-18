Utah State's Jake Simonich will play in the sixth annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at StubHub Center on the campus of California State University Dominguez Hills in Carson, California, this weekend on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2:15 p.m. MT, in a game that will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.

The event was founded in 2012 by the National Football League Players Association.

Simonich, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive lineman from Danville, California (San Ramon Valley HS), started all 12 games (eight at right guard, four at right tackle) during his senior season in 2016 and earned honorable mention all-Mountain West honors as he had an overall performance grade of 87 percent. During his senior season, he graded out at 91 percent in effort, including nine games better than 90 percent; 87 percent in assignment, including five games better than 90 percent; and 79 percent in technique, including nine games better than 80 percent.

He also recorded 49 knockdowns during the year, including a season-high eight against both Arkansas State and Weber State. His best game of the season was against Nevada as he graded out at 93 percent.

For his career, Simonich played in 52 games at Utah State, which ranks tied for second all-time in school history along with B.J. Larsen, and trailing Jordan Nielsen, who played in 53 career games. He also earned honorable mention all-Mountain West honors three-straight seasons.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.