A look at the Utahns attending Trump's inauguration

Thousands from the Beehive State will travel to Washington, D.C., this week for President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural address, according to the Deseret News. Utahns will visit the nation's capital for various reasons, including protests, celebrations and performances.

In fact, two Utah-based groups will perform during the ceremonies — the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and The Piano Guys, the Deseret News reported.

It was also announced this week that Lexi Walker, a 14-year-old singing star who went viral in 2011, will sing at the inauguration, too, according to the Deseret News.

"Walker and the Piano Guys will perform at the two inaugural balls at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center," according to the Deseret News. "They will be the first televised inaugural balls in history, allowing Americans throughout the country to watch the president’s remarks and first dance with the First Lady."

Meanwhile, about 700 Utahns will don boxing gloves for the Women's March on Washington protest, aiming to condemn the new president for his disrespectful attitude toward women, according to the Deseret News.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch will sit close to the actual ceremony since he is the president pro tempore of the senate — four slots away from the presidency.

Hatch said Tuesday that "this is symbolic of the role Utah is going to play in this administration."

Big anniversary for Brigham Young Academy

This week marks the 125th anniversary of the Academy Building at Brigham Young University, according to the Deseret News.

When it first opened in 1892, the academy brought in more than 1,000 students, easily making it one of the largest schools in the Intermountain West, according to the Deseret News.

The building also served as Brigham Young University for a time, and also the Brigham Young High School. It now is home to the Provo City Library.

BYU's "lower campus" left the building in 1968, and it's then that the building's fate became uncertain. Rumors swirled that it would be torn down, even.

But a so-called miracle saved the building, according to the Deseret News.

"As bulldozers prepared to demolish what was viewed to be a structurally unsound building, (retired BYU professor L. Douglas) Smoot, great-grandson of early financial supporter Abraham O. Smoot, led a preservation effort with the Brigham Young Academy Foundation members and city council members beginning in 1995 that he described in his book as the 'Miracle at Academy Square,'" the Deseret News reported.

Qualtrics earns top honor

Watch out for Qualtrics in 2017. Business Insider recently named the software startup as one "of the hottest under-the-radar startups to watch in 2017."

"It sprang into the Valley spotlight in 2012, when the tech world discovered that this family startup had bootstrapped its way to big growth and profitability," according to Business Insider.

As I wrote for the Deseret News, financial insiders suggest that the Provo-based company will go public this year, increasing its valuation in the process. Qualtrics also hired Zig Serafin, a longtime Microsoft executive who helped build Skype for Business and Xbox Live.

"In recruiting Serafin, Qualtrics is embracing a well-established tech sector tradition of picking up seasoned Microsoft talent to help ambitious young companies manage their next state of growth," Forbes reported.

Obama reduces sentence on Wikileaks source

On Tuesday, President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who released documents to Wikileaks back in 2010, according to BBC. She released diplomatic information to the anti-secrecy group.

Manning, a transgender U.S. Army private, will be freed May 17, though her original release day was in 2045, BBC reported.

Manning became responsible for one of the largest breaches of American secretive material, according to BBC.

Cool crater

This video shows Turkmenistan's Karakum Desert, which is home to a crater filled with natural gas. It's been burning since 1971.