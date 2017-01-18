Using words, creative designs and photos to capture a memory is not a new phenomenon.
The concept of scrapbooking can be traced as far back as the Middle Ages when educated people kept personal diaries or journals, according to an article detailing the history of scrapbooking on Scrapbook.com.
"Scrapbooking is rooted in the history of printed images and also in the long history of personal storytelling," the article states. "It is from the merging of these two progressions that we get the modern scrapbook in all of its current forms."
The lengthy article discusses diaries and journals, the coming forth of books through the printing press, notes found in family Bibles, images in folios, illustrations and other forms of artwork, recipe albums, the invention of the photogrpah, and the first types of scrapbooks. The article also references Mark Twain's patented scrapbook from the late 1800s.
"Twain's scrapbook was wildly successful and varying accounts report Twain earning as much as $100,000 from sales of it — a fortune in those days," the article reads. "That number is even more remarkable considering Twain earned $200,000 from all of his other books combined."
Read the article here.
Email: ttoone@deseretnews.com Twitter: tbtoone