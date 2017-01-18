WASHINGTON — Lexi Mae Walker, the 14-year-old Utah singing sensation, will perform in two of the inaugural balls scheduled Friday evening after Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in Washington, D.C.

Walker landed in Washington on Tuesday night with another Utah group, the Piano Guys, who also will play at "Liberty and Freedom: The Official Presidential Inaugural Balls."

Walker posted a picture of herself with the Piano Guys — Jon Schmidt, Steven Sharp Nelson, Al van der Beek and Paul Anderson — on Instagram.

"All I can say is this is going to be an epic trip!" she wrote in her post.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Walker's participation in a news release on Tuesday.

Walker and the Piano Guys will perform at the two inaugural balls at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. They will be the first televised inaugural balls in history, allowing Americans throughout the country to watch the president’s remarks and first dance with the First Lady.

The third inaugural ball, the "Salute To Our Armed Services Ball," will be headlined by Tony Orlando and will take place at the National Building Museum.

President-elect Donald Trump and Mrs. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and Mrs. Pence plan to attend all three inaugural balls.

In October, Walker joined Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gladys Knight and YouTube sensation Peter Hollens as headliners for BYU's Homecoming Spectacular.

Walker performed with Gentri in a 2015 Christmas special produced by BYU that won a Regional Emmy. Her career took off in 2011 when a video of her at age 11 singing the Disney hit song "Let It Go" with fellow Mormon performer Alex Boye and the One Voice Children's Choir went viral.

The video now has 84 million views.

