AMERICAN FORK — Pleasant Grove was riding a three-game winning streak going into its tilt with American Fork on Tuesday night and the Vikings continued their winning ways with a 52-40 win over the Cavemen.

The Vikings look poised to make a deep run in this year's state tournament and they showed why against American Fork. They have plenty of firepower including big man Matthew Van Komen who led all scorers with 17 points.

The Vikings got out to a 15-3 lead in the first quarter behind two early Casey Brown 3-pointers. The Cavemen made only one shot in the quarter, a Jake Whitehead 3-pointer. Pleasant Grove was motivated on the road and never let the Cavemen come in striking distance of its early lead.

But American Fork didn't quit. The Cavemen came out fighting in the second quarter after Mason Warenski made a layup and then Dylan Simpson stole the ball and got it back to Warenski for back to back buckets.

But Brown quieted the Cavemen with a wing 3-pointer.

Midway through the second quarter the Cavemen went on a 9-1 run after Whitehead nailed a 3-pointer followed by back to back three-point plays from Isaac Johnson and Warenski. The Cavemen's success was short-lived after Brown and Tyler Pearson made back to back 3-pointers toward the end of the quarter.

To start the third quarter, the Vikings went on a quick 7-0 run to get their lead up to 16. The Cavemen responded with a run of their own, going on a 10-0 burst after Rob Crowther and Warenski both made and-one layups. Just when the American Fork crowd was giving the Cavemen some momentum, Van Komen silenced the crowd with a shot just before the buzzer sounded and the Vikings had a 36-28 point lead going into the final period.

Once again American Fork responded but its run fell short. In a last ditch effort to get back into the game the Cavemen managed to cut the lead to eight, but that's as close as they would get and Pleasant Grove pulled away at the end by making their free throws.

Besides Van Komen's 17 points, Brown added 14 points for the Vikings. Isaac Johnson led American Fork with 15 points and Warenski chipped in 10 points.

Pleasant Grove (13-1, 2-0) will take on Lone Peak on Friday in a clash of the top teams in Region 4 while American Fork (9-6, 2-2) will travel to Lehi to take on the Pioneers on Friday.

