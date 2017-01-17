That was a little bit of fun, yeah. Our defense came to play, definitely. Our defense was just flying around, getting out on shooters; everyone was busting the glass and, I mean, it's Davis, so we're gonna come to play.

KAYSVILLE — Davis High's boys basketball team had been on a terrific roll lately, winning seven straight games, the last three by double-digit margins against their overmatched Region 2 opponents.

But on Tuesday night, the Darts got steamrolled at home by something out of the blue — and they never knew what hit 'em.

Indeed, the blue-clad Lancers from Layton brought a giant-sized dose of the three Ds — defense, desire and determination — into the Darts' gym and dealt their traditional neighboring rivals a lopsided 54-37 loss.

"That was a little bit of fun, yeah," Layton senior guard Blake Hansen said with a broad smile. "Our defense came to play, definitely. Our defense was just flying around, getting out on shooters; everyone was busting the glass and, I mean, it's Davis, so we're gonna come to play.

"With that Viewmont loss the other day, that loss hurt us so we knew we needed this one for sure to keep us in the region race. Now we're right back in it.

"Everyone was hustling, nothing fancy," Hansen said of the Lancers' decisive 31-22 rebounding advantage, where the 6-foot-3 Hansen led the way with eight boards. "We just wanted this one, and I hope it looked like it."

It definitely did.

Layton's hustling defense was absolutely dynamic all over the floor, limiting Davis to lousy 29-percent accuracy (12 of 41) from the field, including a frigid 6 of 21 from 3-point range.

With the Darts' shooting seemingly colder than the sub-freezing air outside, it's no wonder Davis scored just nine points in the entire second half — three in the third quarter and six in the fourth — on its way to a season-low point total.

"That's something that we talked about coming into the game," Layton coach Kelby Miller said. "That we had to fly around — fly around defensively, be aggressive offensively going to the basket, finish through contact — and we were able to do those things."

Senior guards Carson Lomax and Keejon Sloan led the Lancers' balanced scoring with 13 points apiece, and each of them also had four rebounds. Lomax also contributed five steals to that fierce defensive effort, and Sloan had three assists.

Senior big man Braxton Libby added 10 points and seven rebounds, while junior Truman Brown added nine points, and Hansen had eight points, a couple of assists, a steal and a blocked shot as Layton improved to 2-1 in Region 2 and 7-5 overall.

Josh Sanders scored a game-high 14 points for Davis (11-3, 3-1) and tried to bring his team back with buzzer-beating buckets at the end of the first and second quarters and his team's only points of the third period. Sanders also had three steals.

Rich Stucki added eight points and Ben Rigby grabbed seven rebounds for the flat-footed Darts, who fell behind by nine points in the first quarter and could never seem to get it going against the fired-up Lancers.

"Obviously this is a hard place to come and play," said coach Miller, whose team led by seven, 35-28, at halftime before Hansen, Sloan and Lomax combined for the first 11 points of the third period while Davis didn't score for more than seven minutes to help the Lancers break it open. "We talked as a team that we needed to be 10 to 15 points better than them tonight to come in here to win.

"Obviously, Layton-Davis, that's a big rivalry game and it has been for a long time. And our guys know that, they know that they've gotta come in ready to play and get after them to be able to win here.

"I couldn't be more proud of them," Miller said. "We didn't have the best game Friday night over at Viewmont, but I'm super proud of how they bounced back from that to keep us in the hunt for a possible region championship."

Miller was particularly proud of the way his lineup, which is not particularly big size-wise, battled on the backboards and more than held its own in the rebounding department.

"I felt last Friday we didn't rebound the ball very well, kinda one of the differences in the game, and we talked to our guys about it," he said. "That's all heart, that's all heart. Rebounding's about just heart and toughness, and that's something that we've talked about and worked on the last few days in practice, and they were able to come out and get it done tonight.

"All the credit in the world to our guys, making a few little adjustments at halftime, recognizing who shooters are, who shooters aren't, and again just really playing hard, flying around defensively, being in the right spots.

"You do those things, and good things are gonna happen," said Miller, whose team opened up a 20-point lead, 53-33, with 4:33 left to play. "I think we're that type of team that can do those things defensively as long as we're playing hard."