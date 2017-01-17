We lost to Alta twice last year, they’ve been undefeated, they’re the No. 1 team in the state right now. We came into their house and we beat them. This is just a huge confidence booster for the girls.

SANDY — When Alta sophomore Kemery Martin drained three straight 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, each one had the potential to be the mental dagger for underdog Mountain View.

Lavender Briggs made sure they weren’t.

The Mountain View sophomore answered each one of Martin’s treys with a jumper of her own to keep her team within striking distance in the Region 7 showdown. The third of Briggs’ rebuttal baskets seemed to swing momentum the Bruins way for good

Trailing by six after Martin’s last 3-pointer with 5:17 remaining, Mountain View didn’t fold, instead closing the game on a 16-5 run to hand No. 1 Alta its first loss of the season with an impressive 62-57 victory.

“We lost to Alta twice last year, they’ve been undefeated, they’re the No. 1 team in the state right now. We came into their house and we beat them. This is just a huge confidence booster for the girls,” said Mountain View coach Alexis Kaufusi.

The Bruins had to absorb Alta’s best shot when Martin got hot early in the fourth, which made the victory that much sweeter as Briggs led all scorers with 26 points — including 11 in the fourth quarter.

“She’s amazing, I’m so proud of her. She got that fire in her eye, and 'I was like tonight’s the night people, tonight’s the night,’” said Mountain View ‘s Tahlia White.

It was a collective effort from all the Bruins, who had tremendous success on the offensive glass and after struggling against Alta’s press early created numerous easy buckets late with patience and persistence.

“We knew coming in they were going to trap us, they were going to press us. They’re 3-2 (zone) is very good when they trap in those corners,” said Kaufusi. “They started to get tired and we got those quick reversals and we got three wide-open layups.”

Leading after the first quarter and then tied at the half, Mountain View started to fall behind in the third quarter and then suddenly found itself trailing 52-46 in the fourth on the third 3-pointer from Martin — who finished with 24 points.

Mountain View, however, responded by scoring on four of its next five possessions to take a 53-52 lead on Kayla Sujeta’s lay-up with 3:02 remaining.

Alta leveled the score at 53-53 with 1-of-2 free throws on its next possession, but back-to-back buckets by Lindsay Skye and Briggs helped give Mountain View the lead for good.

The Bruins made 5 of 6 from the free throw line down the stretch to hold on for the win. Alta had two 3-pointers to try and tie the game with under 10 seconds remaining, but missed both.

“We’ve been practicing so hard, and everyone has been telling us and giving us confidence that we can do it, and we believed in ourselves and we played as a team tonight,” said Briggs.