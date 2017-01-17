SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of rezoning 3.5 acres for a six-building, mixed-use development that will change the face of the block directly south of Trolley Square.

The vote opens the door for Trolley Square owner and developer Khosrow Semnani to now go before the Salt Lake City Historic Landmark Commission to finalize details such as setbacks, height and historical character of the development.

"This is a win-win situation," Semnani said in an interview after the vote. "That has been a dilapidated area for many years and a liability to the neighborhood. We're changing it into a positive, vibrant hotel, apartments, commercial — it's going to be an asset to the whole neighborhood."

The City Council's vote came after about a year of work between the Trolley Square owner and Salt Lake City officials attempting to work out an agreement.

Through the process, residents in the Central City neighborhood have expressed concerns that the plans — with apartments, shops, a boutique hotel and underground parking — might jeopardize the historical character of the area, particularly because of the size of the buildings.

But Semnani said he's already spent hours with the Historical Landmarks Commission to help mitigate those concerns. He hopes the project will receive final approval by summer.

The Trolley Square owner said building sizes are expected to range between 30 and 60 feet, arranged so the higher buildings are placed near the north end of the property.

A final residential unit count has not yet been nailed down, Semnani said, but it's expected to be 300 to 360.

City Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall said there are "high expectations for the integration" of the project into the community and "fulfillment of commitments" from the developer, but thanked Trolley Square officials for working with the city to figure out the process.

"I think this will be pretty good for everybody," City Councilman Derek Kitchen said.

The Historic Landmark Commission's deliberations on the project have not yet been scheduled.